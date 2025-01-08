From Set Tape to Set | acting workshop in Cornwall

Swashbuckling Cornwall have once again teamed up with international acting coach Daniel Dresner to bring a awesome two-day screen acting workshop to Cornwall this March.

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The two-day course will let you explore and develop your on-screen acting talent. From getting the script for the first time to when the camera is rolling, and the lights are on you! This workshop will give you the foundations and methods to bring the character to life.

Drawing upon Daniel’s years of experience as an actor, acting and life coach, and teacher, the workshop will involve working individually and in pairs (with and without scripts) to prepare and deliver scenes. Along with exercises and direction to tease out an even stronger performance from all levels of actor.

Suitable for beginners and advanced actors, the course provides opportunities for all to grow and develop their craft.

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With time to observe and support others as the course progresses, you will be able to deliver real, believable, colourful and honest screen life and bag loads of confidence every time!

The workshop is held in a positive and constructive atmosphere, and they ask all those attending to support this.

Want to know more? Swasbuckling Cornwall are hosting a short free to attend ‘meet the tutor’ via Zoom, no commitment. So, you can find out more about Daniel and the course before booking. The date is tbc but please email: swashbucklingcornwall@gmail.com to be informed of when it is.

Course Dates: 5 & 6 March 2025 Location: Falmouth

Costs: £150 To Book email: swashbucklingcornwall@gmail.com

About the Tutor

Daniel Dresner, co-founder of Actors Coaching International, Actor, leading UK Acting Coach, Author- (A Life-Coaching Approach to Screen Acting, published by Bloomsbury/Methuen) and teacher has taught around the world from Tokyo to New York to London.

Working with fresh faces to Hollywood stars and soon you!

Find out more about Daniel here: https://www.danieldresner.com/

Pay What You Can.

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