Living culture and classic phenomena | three films made in Cornwall

Three glistening pearls of films made in Cornwall capturing the cultural heritage of Cornwall are having a special screening at The Poly, Falmouth in Hedge & Oysters: Cornish Shorts.

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The three films in the screening are From The Clutch, The Silent Catch: Oyster Dredging by Sail in Cornwall and Kerdroya and The Cornish Hedge.

The films highlight the historically, sustainably and culturally significant activity in the county, pointing to a deep, rich heritage that has had endured through the ages, and the people who live with the environment.

The water-bound films, From The Clutch (dir Paul Mulraney) and The Silent Catch: Oyster Dredging by Sail in Cornwall (dir Katherine Dally & Savanna Howell), are a wonderfully balanced combo of the visceral working of the boats along with the feel of tranquil manoeuvring through history. The voiceover of The Clutch from Dennis Laity, has an age-worn warmth with the narrator spotting the boats and crew, and giving a deeply personal insight to the life and history of the river.

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In The Silent Catch we hear that fishermen don’t want to destroy where they fish. Oyster fishing has been around since Roman days – this is a sustainable relationship of people and watery place.

For those who don’t know, a Cornish hedge looks like a wall. If the fishing films highlight a fragile present linking to the past, Kerdroya and The Cornish Hedge (dir Will Coleman and Gemma Gilbert) defiantly projects the ancient way of doing things into the future. The work of slow art combines the oldest structures on the planet still in use in their original function with the 4,000-year-old visual symbol of the classical labyrinth.

Hedges & Oysters: Cornish Shorts is at The Poly, Falmouth on Saturday 11 January. Get your tickets

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