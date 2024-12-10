Hegoledh | large forces at play in Cornish short

In Hegoledh, there are large forces at play. The film, from the director behind the stormily powerful Trengellick Rising, takes its title for the Cornish word for superstition, and sees tempers fray and superstitions run rife.

Join 1,675 other subscribers.

Just like Trengellick Rising, the film is being shot on 16mm film, adding to the tangible reality of the story.

“There’s a nostalgia to negative film,” said Guy Potter. “It’s perfect to encapsulate the salt, spray and fierce tactile nature to life in Cornwall. We want this to come across on screen, bringing the living, breathing nature of it to life – and shooting on film is the best way to do it.

And in terms of imagery, think those big, dark images of the 1920s, or as the crowdfunder says “think more ‘expressionism’ and ‘surrealism’ than ‘Netflix’ and ‘algorithm’.”

Pulling back a little from the enveloping niche of Trengellick Rising, not all of Hegoledh will be in Kernewek, and the short will be shorter. But it offers all the drama of Guy’s previous film, with the experience he has gained with working in real film, and the relationships he has developed.

To get an insight into what else to expect from Hegoledh, pop over to the crowdfunder and see what rewards you can expect.

To get an insight into what else to expect from Hegoledh, pop over to the crowdfunder and see what rewards you can expect.

Pay What You Can.

We run on fumes and caffeine. Show your support for our coverage. Make it regular. Or as a thank you :)

Related