Follow the fight for better water quality | Jo in the Water

Jo Bateman from Exmouth is taking South West Water to court over the quality of bathing water in the area. Filmmaker Pip Piper is making the feature documentary Jo in the Water following Jo’s journey and highlighting the water issues the country is facing. He told us how the film came about, how it’s coming together and how you can help

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How did you come across Jo’s campaign, and what attracted you to it as a documentary?

I was working at Propeller in Exmouth, a brilliant co-working space not far from the seafront. I was there just for the day and found myself sitting next to i News chief correspondent David Parsley. He told me about Jo and her case and how he had broken the story nationally and the impact it had had. The story went viral and Jo ended up on a number of national TV programmes. It obviously intrigued me, especially as it was where I live, but back then, February 2024 I was very busy preparing for the release of my latest film Chasing the Sun, which was coming out in UK cinemas. In short, it was too intriguing, so I meet with Jo and we hit it off, and I could see there was real potential to bring the story to the big screen. It is a personal story but universal in that we are all connected to water and the effect of pollution on ourselves and the wider environment and species. It is a David and Goliath story about the little people taking on the mega corporations. Think Mr Bates vs The Post office.

[embedyt] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LgwULRkm7Jc[/embedyt]

What are the issues you face with following a court case and making a documentary about it

Well, firstly ensuring we are accurate and fair, but to be honest this either won’t make it to court or it could be 3 or 4 years down the line as it has grown substantially and Exmouth as a town is now bringing a group action against South West Water via the lawyers Jo has representing her. So the legal aspects and possible court date needs to be secondary to the wider story and impact.

You’ve connected with other organisations through the country. How did you find them, and how did they fit into the jigsaw of the story?

Jo has to take credit for that. She was already connected to Surfers against Sewage and was at the heart of the Good Law Project right to swim campaign. River Action UK came on a little later, and we are in discussions with many more. This is a national issue being told through a local person’s story. It will weave Jo’s story with that of other local and national campaigns and raise the wider narrative of privatisation and profit over people, the eco issues and impact, deeper waves of what this all means to how we live and what we choose. We want to bring a lot of creativity into how we craft the story.

Are you finding the issues around sewage in rivers, lakes and the sea worse than you thought or better?

In truth as I have delved more it is really disturbing not just the sewage issue, which is really dreadful but agricultural run off and forever chemicals and much more.

However, there are solutions, there is hope, but it requires action, quickly and widespread. The film will bring a light into these too as we speak truth to power.

Where are you at now in the production process and when will the film come out?

We have been filming on and off for the past several months and have entered into early stages of post-production. We have more filming to do and with a feature documentary a lot more editing and post-production elements. We are still raising funds as you do! We are really happy with how the film’s narrative is shaping up and the plan is to bring the film out into UK cinemas late summer 2025. Picture House cinema chain have already made a commitment to do just that.

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