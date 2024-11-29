Snuggle in your shorts | BFI Network shorts showcase 

Put on your big trousers, snuggle into your comfy and settle down for a big serving of South West film talent at two screenings of BFI Network shorts this winter season.

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[embedyt] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kRT-Vt0-ioY[/embedyt]

The two BFI Network South West Short Film showcases – in Somerset and in Plymouth – will inspire with eclectic regional shorts that explore identity and place; from horror on a strawberry farm to a neon-soaked trans sci-fi.

And in Plymouth, not only do you get the films, but there’s also a post-screening Q&A hosted by talent exec Nadia with BFI Networked-backed filmmaker Corinne Walker.

The BFI Network Short Film Winter Showcase is at The Engine Room, Bridgwater on Tue 3 Dec at 6pm. Book your free tickets The BFI Network Short Film Winter Showcase is at the Plymouth Arts Cinema on Thu 5 Dec

at 6pm. Book your free tickets.

Top image: Goodbye Python (wri-dir Frankie Fox)

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