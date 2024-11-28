Seeing stars | award-winning films and a journey to the red carpet

Sometime Torbay resident, Oscar Wilde was quite a fan of witty and wise words. One of those had something to do with ‘looking at the stars’. The last English Riviera Film Festival event of the year at the Projection Room, Paignton, gives you the chance to watch star-shining award-winning films. And hear from a filmmaker who has not only seen the stars, but got up close with them.

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So far, the event has featured local shorts, with an illuminating conversation with the makers of new feature Last Orders. Plus a selection of experimental and film-made film, along with an eye-opening insight into the creative journey of animator and filmmaker Ashley Thorpe.

The next event will show the exclusive films that won awards at the English Riviera Film Festival. And feature an interview with Claire Bueno, a filmmaker and film journalist who knows her stuff when she collars those A listers.

International Award Winning Shorts

4pm to 6pm (with breaks) age guidance 15+ | Wednesday 18 December

2025 is the English Riviera Film Festival’s 10th Anniversary and Wide Open and Devon and Cornwall is proud to present this film showing of Award Winning Short films from film Producers in the UK and Internationally. Featuring winners from previous English Riviera Film Festival Awards and introduction to films from some of the 2025 Festival Award Judges. This is the first anniversary screening, with more to follow in 2025 at venues in Torbay.

From the red rocks of Torquay to the red carpet of London | The Creative Journey of a Film Producer |

6.30pm to 8pm | Wednesday 18 December

Wide Open and Devon and Cornwall Film are proud to present this talk – interview with Claire Bueno about her journey as a film producer and new book about the making of a documentary about the 1984 Ghostbusters. With a Q & A compared by ERFF director John Tomkins

Claire Bueno is the producer of the documentary Cleanin’ Up The Town: Remembering Ghostbusters. As a film journalist for Premiere Scene, Claire has interviewed Tom Cruise, George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Denzel Washington, Sigourney Weaver and Nicole Kidman, among many other Hollywood stars. As a media coach she uses her experience and expertise to help prepare others ahead of their press engagements. Interviewing people for Cleanin’ Up The Town: Remembering Ghostbusters and Too Hot To Handle: Remembering Ghostbusters II has been undoubtedly one of the most personally and professionally rewarding experiences of her life.

Cleanin’ Up The Town: (left to right) Harold Ramis, Claire Bueno, and Anthony Bueno Cleanin’ Up The Town: (left to right) Claire Bueno, Dan Aykroyd and Anthony Bueno.

As with previous events, there will be a chance to network with film producers from across the South West. Book your place

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