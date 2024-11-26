A family struggles with grief in Cornish language film

An ordinary family struggles together in Cornish language film Drog Yw Genev Vy. My A’Tha Kar. We settled down with director Jennifer Fletcher and writer and actor Darcy Vanhinsbergh to talk about the challenges and joys of creating an intergenerational story

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What can you tell us about the story of Drog Yw Genev Vy. My A’Tha Kar? Why did you write it, and what inspired you?

Jennifer Fletcher: It’s a story about a family struggling with grief, and three people who need each other in different ways but have become disconnected. It’s also about a young person growing up in Penzance who has a strong online following she cares about, and uses to showcase the place she lives.

Darcy Vanhinsbergh: This story is exploring generational disconnect. It’s inspired by watching friends and family navigate the social media age, along with society having a lot more awareness on mental health. The three central character’s span across the Boomer, Millennial and Gen Z generations and the film essentially explores how we navigate our issues and challenges in the modern day.

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Where does Drog Yw Genev Vy. My A’Tha Kar fit with your other work, does it explore the same themes? And what are the challenges of writing a short?

Jennifer Fletcher: I loved that it features what we might describe as a very ‘normal’ family going through something very hard. And that it just happens to be in Penzance, set in a Cornish language world rather than being specifically about either of those elements. I’m also really interested in the unique grandparent/grandchild relationship. I’ve been working with director Agnieszka Blonska and a group of amazing grandmothers to develop a new project working with immersive technology, something I’m really excited about developing. A lot of people in that process talked about the relationship with a grandchild allowing you to be in the moment in a way that isn’t possible when parenting, so I think that has bled into my attachment to the Sky and Les relationship in this story.

Darcy Vanhinsbergh: I think my films always feature very relatable characters, with everyday issues. Substance abuse and self-medication have played a large role. Most of the time we are visiting these people at their breaking point. This fits with the short film narrative, as you don’t have a lot of time to build backstory. Time is always an issue when writing a short. You have to get brutal with the red pen.

On the Screen Cornwall site, it’s marked as a ‘Plus’ film. What does that mean, and how has it shaped the story?

Jennifer Fletcher: Plus means it’s the longer of the short films, which means we had about 15 minutes to tell this story. Although it’s longer than the others, it was still a challenge to get everything we needed narratively in a strong, clear and engaging format. Respect to those doing the very short shorts! So it’s shaped the story in the sense we had to think about getting to key elements of the story landed early on. I think of it as a small segment of their story, just a moment in these three people’s lives that we dive into, a fragment of something much bigger.

What are the challenges of making a film that is set both online (the character is a 15-year-old YouTuber) and internally (their anxiety), and how have you overcome them?

Jennifer Fletcher: There were a few challenges and debates about how we should perform, shoot and edit the online channel moments. Things like making sure it’s clear when we’re switching mode, that it’s consistent and the way Sky communicates with the camera reflecting who she’s talking to (her followers or her family). We wanted to give the channel a light and punchy energy that she was lacking in her real life, so it acts as a place she can escape to when needed. This meant the look, feel and timing was all important. We watched a lot of Gen Z Youtubers for inspiration and drew from the ‘get ready with me’ style of content being made at the moment.

Darcy, what’s it like acting your own words? Is this a character you envisaged as being played by you? And how does the created world around you match up to what you imagined in the writing?

Darcy Vanhinsbergh: I think me having written it became irrelevant by the time we got on set. I say this as a privilege. I’ve been in the situation where I’m writing, directing and 1ST AD, and all the anxieties of what’s going on with script, etc, come to the surface because you’re doing too much. I had such an amazing team around me this time that I didn’t have to worry about it on set. The script had been fine-tuned and we had a language expert on set to deal with that end, so this time it was a pleasure working on my own writing. Having some money to lighten the load certainly helps, ha ha!

I thought about casting someone in this role, but it was a role I can play, and it just made the process a lot easier behind the scenes. It wasn’t an easy one as the character Pasco is going through a very rough time, but I think those roles can be cathartic.

The created world always plays out slightly different to what you envision, but the changes are only positive in this case. This always comes down to the people around you, as they are the people who take it to that next phase. You have to let go and trust that. I knew I could with James and Jen at the helm. I felt the creative vision was in very good hands.

What can you tell us about the cast and crew and how you found them?

Jennifer Fletcher: Crew was largely James’ (producer) department, I requested that we had a good gender balance on set and that I wasn’t the only woman and he did a great job of ensuring that was the case. We had a brilliant crew and I got to meet loads of new people I wasn’t aware of in the industry. We did an open call out for both the parts (the third part is played by Darcy) and held an online audition process where we found Tim and Emily, it was great because we also met some other brilliant actors I wasn’t aware of, who did excellent auditions.

I’d met Tim before, but this is our first time working together and he was a real entertainer on set, kept everyone laughing and was a total pro. Emily is an incredible young triple threat performer who captured everything we wanted from Sky, she is actually now in full-time training, but I know her teacher so rang him up and begged for her to be released for the shoot days. Darcy I’ve known for years from growing up in Penzance, but this is actually only our second time working together. We have a shared interest in specific types of work and I always know it will be good if he’s involved, I believe he’s one of the most talented actors and writers around. This was also the first time I’ve worked with producer James and I think we found a really good collaborator in each other, he was brilliant at guiding me through the things I didn’t know with patience and generosity, I have a feeling we’ll work together more in the future as a result of this project.

There have been some great Cornish language films, but there really feels a momentum at the moment. How does it feel to be making a film in Cornish?

Jennifer Fletcher: Amazing! And scary. This is the first film I’ve directed a film with dialogue/actors (I’m originally from a movement/live theatre background) so to have that film also be in Cornish was an extra challenge, but I loved it. We put things in place to help everyone along the way, James made a great animation of the storyboard of shots I’d sketched out against the audio recording of the translation Screen Cornwall helped us provide. The actors were sent this so they had time to make sure they were linking the words with the story they were telling and the images we would be seeing. We also had the help of Jonathon Ryan in a language support role for two days prior to shooting and on set to work with me and the actors consistently, which was amazing, he was integral to the project. I hope we do everyone proud!

What’s your warmest or favourite moment about the development of Drog Yw Genev Vy. My A’Tha Kar?

Jennifer Fletcher: “Pandreus Gesti!” became a regular mode of communication on set between cast and crew which is how Sky greets her followers, which translates to “Wasson bitches!”

Thank you! Really looking forward to seeing Drog Yw Genev Vy. My A’Tha Kar

Follow Jennifer Fletcher on her website or Instagram.

See Darcy Vanhinsbergh on Instagram

images courtesy of Lightbox Films Co

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