Forlorn Figure | Beauty and darkness in Sam McLoughlin’s short

A smooth, calm elegance hides darker undertones in Sam McLoughlin’s Forlon Figure. He tells D&CFilm about creating a visual story, finding locations, and how a group of filmmakers are inspiring each other

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Forlorn Figure is a short film that wades into some deep emotions. Where did the idea come from, and are these the sort of themes you enjoy exploring in your films?

I’ve always loved visual storytelling. Story needs to be at the heart of film and ‘show don’t tell’ is key to that. If you can let an actor play out emotions through body language and facial expressions in a beautiful environment, I feel like that does so much more for the viewer than a mass of dialogue. I realise this goes entirely against the fact that my main role in film is as a location sound recordist.

The inspiration for the film came from various recent watches, primarily Poor Things and A Portrait of a Lady on Fire. Poor Things does an excellent job of being visually engaging as a way of pushing its narrative, while the colour/costume and locations of Portrait allow for a fairly simple story to play out in a beautiful way.

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Part of the shorthand that helps create the environment of the story is the setting. How did you come across the location, and vintage car?

I was quite lucky to find the location, I knew what I wanted for the film to play out in, I just wasn’t sure that place existed near us and if they would be open to becoming a film set. After finding Cadhay online and meeting the owner at an open day I was able to discuss my ideas for my film and explain the collaborative low-budget aspect of its production. I then came back for a tour with my cast and crew who all agreed it was a perfect place to film. The beautiful vehicle again was a bit of luck and kindness with its owner letting me use the car for the day and also featuring as the driver in the film.

Behind the scenes of Forlorn Figure. Courtesy of Jim Elton

We recognised some of the cast and crew. It feels like an ensemble that’s feeding and inspiring each other. How did you all get together and why is it good to have that close creative community?

The cast and crew that made Forlorn Figure have become a great group of close friends, after initially meeting on Caneshia Voisey’s project Killcon we have realised we are able to work well together and all have similar goals in mind to get creative work flowing and keep moving forward on to hopefully bigger and better things as we go.

Since filming Killcon around one year ago now, a number of us have worked together on around 10 projects this year. A mix of short films, TV pilots, proof of concept trailers and a feature. All of which have either been released or will be over the next few months. We love working on stuff that we’re passionate about, helping one another to get each other’s individual projects made and then moving on to the next one, we’ve built up a great portfolio of very varied stuff this year alone!

Forlorn Figure. Courtesy of Jim Elton

Forlon Figure is out there on Youtube. It feels like a very quick turn around. How long did the idea take to come to life, what was the shooting time like, and why was it important to get it out there, so to speak?

I originally thought of the idea for Forlorn in September. Justin Carter had pushed for me to get and make a project of my own after me helping the others by doing sound on their projects. I cobbled together a basic plan and started looking for a location, knowing I wanted it to be visual rather than dialogue heavy. I agreed the location by the end of September, finished writing the script around the location and took that idea to my cast and crew who all loved it and helped, chipping in with ideas to try to shoot as part of it. We ended up shooting the whole film in a single day excluding one or two wide shots of the house that we picked up the next day due to losing the light.

Justin began piecing together the edit almost right away, and within a week or so he had sent me a first rough cut. At this point I put out a crew call for a composer and was very lucky to hear back from the incredibly talented Gedminte Samsonaite, who loved the project and got to work right away composing a piece of music that matches the visuals and runs the whole length of the short film.

In the coming weeks, I’m intending to enter the film to some festivals, but my primary focus was to make something I was happy with and learn how the process works of writing/directing/producing my first project since graduating from Falmouth Uni in 2020.

Are you hot-footting to your next project, and if so, what can you tell us about it?

I’m currently co-writing my next project with the help of Isabella Esposito, who I have asked to play the lead in what I hope to be a visually strong and rather emotional film set and shot in Cornwall. We’re planning to shoot at the end of January, filming over two days, but this time with more dialogue and also poetry sequences that match the setting of the film.

Thanks Sam! Looking forward to that, and other films you’re involved with!

top image: Behind the scenes of Forlorn Figure. Courtesy of Jim Elton



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