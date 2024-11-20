The End | Optimism and artifice in the apocalypse

Joshua Oppenheimer delivers a dramatic shift in genre with his 2024 Musical The End. Already a renowned documentarian, best known for his seminal work The Act of Killing which focuses on the remorseless perpetrators of the Indonesian genocide. This is quite the departure as he presents us with an all singing, all dancing exploration into the guilt experienced by those who live to see the end of the world. We join Tilda Swinton, Michael Shannon and George Mackay as an affluent family, who are held up in their underground bunker with three servants and the copious riches which they conveniently gathered as the world burned.

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The characters have a penchant for bursting into song declaring their optimism, but we quickly realise these songs are artifice. They represent the pathological delusions pent-up in our characters as they attempt to survive their isolation and guilt. These are the lies they tell themselves. This film is not a subtle film, nor is it meant to be, it takes clear aim at those responsible for the real environmental calamities we are experiencing. Michael Shannon plays ‘Father’ an energy tycoon who is in the process of quite literally rewriting history. He muddies the waters of his own wrongdoing in order to preserve his self-esteem, and to garner a sense of reverence from his son, played by George MacKay. Mackay is terrific, playing a doe eyed and vulnerable 20 something year old boy.

Bunker mentality

Born in the bunker, he is the manifestation of the survivors who surround him, a tragic character destined to be the last man on earth. That is until the arrival of Moses Ingram’s character, marred by the trauma of suffering the scorched earth, her sheer existence unearths the families most repressed parts of themselves, confronting them with the very real implications of their past decisions. This tension lays bare the power dynamics that exist within the bunker, an echo of what previously existed on land above.

State of denial

At two and a half hours this film is lengthy and at times feels to stand still, I can understand why this would be a source of tedium for some however I have to wonder if the repetition forms part of the message, the lies of the characters and their constant state of denial mirrors the humdrum of the present dialogue surrounding our own environmental doom.

Elevating performances

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Now this doesn’t make for an inherently enjoyable watch, but the performances elevate the experience. I found Bronagh Gallagher’s performance as ‘Friend’ particularly emotive, saved from the apocalypse; she serves as both companion and servant to Tilda Swinton’s tightly wound ‘Mother’. Her position within this ecosystem is tentative. Unlike those around her, whose emotions are shrouded in pretence, Gallagher’s conscience feels more exposed. Gallagher wears this struggle on her face, a tightly bound expression of woe that threatens to overcome her. This is a stunning and delicate performance which makes your heart ache for a character who is far from morally sound.

Lingering power

The film possesses a slow-building power that lingered with me long after I left the cinema. A quote from Turner Prize-winning artist Jesse Darling came to mind: ‘The apocalypse is already here, it’s just unevenly distributed.’ For me, this sentiment lies at the heart of The End. Many cultures have already experienced their apocalypses, while others continue to endure them. The film’s characters, while often incomprehensible, embody a hauntingly relatable horror. They provoke a deeply unsettling question: how capable are we of confronting the realities of our time?

This film isn’t perfect, and I am sure it will be divisive, but it is ambitious and it succeeds in being a fascinating exploration into complicity and the lies we tell ourselves to uphold our own comfort.

Katie saw The End at the Cork International Film Festival.

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