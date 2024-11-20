Priya Kansara in conversation after Polite Society screening

Get set to fizz with excitement, Politice Society (and Bridgerton) star Priya Kansara will be in Exeter for a special screening of the film.

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Priya is appearing with the film as part of the Smash the Glass: The Art of Action Cinema” season of movie mayhem. The season platforms a collection of culturally influential action films, with a focus on celebrating the women who have advanced action cinema both on and off-screen.

The Girls On Film podcast, hosted by film critic and broadcaster Anna Smith, will welcome the star for a live recording of their 6-year established, multi-award-nominated podcast.

Audiences attending the screening of Polite Society will be able to join in the conversation with Anna and Priya live in the cinema after the film – a special level of engagement not normally afforded to podcast listeners!

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Priya Kansara entered the spotlight with her debut roles in the Netflix series Bridgerton and The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself, before landing the starring role in Nida Manzoor’s film Polite Society in 2023.

Kansara received a nomination in the Breakthrough Performance category at the 2023 British Independent Film Awards and her commitments to performing her own stunts have earned her international praise and a heap of respect from audiences who recognise her as an outstanding emerging British breakthrough.

“We are thrilled to be bringing Girls On Film to Exeter Phoenix as part of the Art of Action series,”Anna Smith, host and co-founder, Girls On Film told D&CFilm

“It’s a great opportunity to celebrate kick-ass women on screen and discuss films like Polite Society, that bring a fresh voice to the action genre. Priya Kansara is the perfect guest for a lively on-stage discussion with a Girls On Film flavour. And on a personal note, having lived in Exeter as a girl, it will feel like coming home!”

Anna Smith’s groundbreaking podcast Girls On Film explores gender representation, social impact, and empowerment on screen, blending deep-dive conversations with a friendly tone. Over their 180 episodes they have featured a blend of high-profile guests, emerging talent, and unsung heroes behind the scenes. Recent guests include Carey Mulligan, Zoë Kravitz, Rosanna Arquette and Olivia Colman.

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