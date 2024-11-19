Free tickets | Escapes shares Grand Theft Hamlet

Get a chance to experience the much-anticipated indie doc Grand Theft Hamlet, ahead of its UK release… and for free.

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Landing on Monday 2 December, the inspiring, hilarious, and unexpectedly moving film blends theatre, video games, and friendship.

The story follows two theatre actors who begin to spend their days in the virtual world of Grand Theft Auto. After stumbling across a hidden theatre within the game – a wild idea is born of staging a wild production of Shakespeare and the challenges, and truths about life begin to unfold.

Escapes is offering free cinema screenings at over 150 independent cinemas – with over 15,000 free tickets across the UK – including Devon and Cornwall. This will be one of the first opportunities to experience Grand Theft Hamlet before its official release.

Hullo... Thank you for reading. We could do with your help to keep going. All our content is free... But if you can, you can support us to continue bringing you this coverage, these articles, interviews and reviews. This connection with real indie filmmakers. It's here we encourage you to get out, watch indie films, support crowdfunders, go to your local venue. And if you can, Pay What You Can to keep all this going. From £1 a week - £4 a month - a fiver, or whatever you can spare. Much appreciated. Tickets for Grand Theft Hamlet are now available for free at escapetothecinema.co.uk/tickets, and all upcoming screenings can be reserved via escapes.cinematik.app.

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