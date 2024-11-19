Dark Crossing | Sound and Bones radio doc captures sea voyage tension

Dark Crossing takes us across the sea, from Cape Town to the coast of South America. There is no storm, no shipwreck, no sea monster. Only three men trapped together, each battling for their own sanity, writes Guy Natanel.

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Mike is a carpenter, a boat builder, and a keen amateur sailor. Now, in his 60s he feels the time has come for a big adventure, and he signs on as crew for a transatlantic sailing voyage. But when the skipper turns to tyranny and his only ally on board loses touch with reality, relentlessly optimistic Mike is faced with his own demons. There is no storm, no shipwreck, no sea monster. Only three men trapped together, each battling for their own sanity. With only the endless sea surrounding them, Mike soon realises he is the only one who can pull the crew and himself out of a very dark place.

A story with everything

It’s been six years since I sat with Mike and listened to his gripping story about crossing the Atlantic Ocean. I remember feeling a real buzz on the drive home… it was a gem of a story – a fully immersive tale, rich with drama and twists, told by a captivating character. It had everything! The project started as a potential podcast, then attempted to become a documentary film, but eventually it was shelved. Some stories, no matter how good, just don’t find a home… But it was ok – even though the project didn’t go anywhere, it was a valuable experience developing a documentary and an important stage in the formation of our (then brand new) company Preston Street Films.

Film business

Since then Chris Jones and I got busy, grew our film business, assembled an incredible and hard-working team with Rob Harwood, Elisa Jockyman Roithmann and Emily Brown and basically moved on. Mike’s evocative words shifted to a hard drive, which moved into a cabinet – the exciting story now labelled ‘Archive’… Fast forward to the summer of 2022.

Full steam

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Preston Street Films is running full steam. We join forces with TV/Podcast producer Shannon Delwiche to form ‘Sound and Bones‘ – a space where we can explore and develop films without pictures… Mike’s story comes off the shelf again – could this be our first audio production? It didn’t happen – again. We just couldn’t make it work. Instead, we developed a whole slate of ideas for radio and finally landed our first BBC Radio 4 commission – Strandings. Mike’s story returned to the cabinet yet again.

It’s now October 2024, Sound and Bones is working in higher gear and a new BBC Radio 4 project is in production; Bellboy (coming out in February 2025). An email comes in from the BBC: “We have a gap to fill in the schedule, can you deliver Bellboy a month early?”

After some discussion, we respond: “Sorry we can’t, but we do have another story we can offer…”

Green light

Once again, Mike’s story was pulled off the shelf. The BBC Commissioner listened to it, saw what I’d seen in it all those years ago, and gave us the green light.

Now called Dark Crossing, the programme will be broadcast on Radio 4 this Sunday 24 November. It’s a story that has been with us since the beginning, so it’s immensely satisfying that at last we’re getting an opportunity to share it with the world.

Listen to Dark Crossing on BBC Radio 4 on Sunday 24 November, or catch up on BBC Sounds.

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