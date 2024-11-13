Art of Action: Kicking It! Women’s influence on action films

Plymouth Arts Cinema presents Art of Action: Kicking It! – a film season that celebrates the women who have advanced action cinema both on and off-screen.

Join 1,657 other subscribers.

Art of Action is a major UK-wide BFI Film Season, spotlighting the genre through the ages, with films ranging from cult classics to lesser-known gems from around the world. Presented by the BFI Film Audience Network (BFI FAN) using funds from the National Lottery, Art of Action is taking place at cinemas across the UK this autumn.

Timon Singh, BFI FAN season producer said: “This season looks at the cinematic artistry, skills and craft involved in creating iconic action sequences and films, as well as engage with the historic roots and cross-cultural influences of the genre.”

Plymouth Arts Cinema will be looking at how women in action films have influenced and disrupted expectations on screen, with films, special guests and workshops.

Hullo... Thank you for reading. We could do with your help to keep going. All our content is free... But if you can, you can support us to continue bringing you this coverage, these articles, interviews and reviews. This connection with real indie filmmakers. It's here we encourage you to get out, watch indie films, support crowdfunders, go to your local venue. And if you can, Pay What You Can to keep all this going. From £1 a week - £4 a month - a fiver, or whatever you can spare. Much appreciated.

Jason Wood, BFI Director of Public Programme & Audiences, said: “Art of Action will be a high-octane crowd pleaser at a moment when we truly need to be supporting cinemas, which provide such vital culture and entertainment to communities across the UK…. Buckle up and enjoy the ride!”

POINT BREAK (15)

Friday 15 November

A new 4K restoration of this near-perfect action film from director Kathryn Bigelow. Starring Keanu Reeves as new FBI recruit, Johnny Utah, armed with only a surfboard and good intentions.

POLITE SOCIETY (12) + Intro by Anna Smith

Friday 22 November

A special screening of this dynamic, energetic and wickedly funny film, presented by the Film Critic and Girls on Film Podcast host Anna Smith.

ONE DAY FILMMAKING WORKSHOP WITH FOTONOW

Saturday 30 November

Fast-paced and hands-on workshop, with a focus on DIY, punk-style filmmaking. Films made during the course will be shown at Plymouth Arts Cinema before the screening of Yes, Madam! on Friday 6 December.

YES, MADAM! (18)

Friday 6 December

Claimed as the film which kick-started the “Girls with Guns” craze that ruled the international Asian action cinema scene throughout the late ’80s.

For more information on the films and to book tickets, visit Plymouth Art Cinema’s Art in Action Season Pass: Get a discount (each ticket for £6) when you book tickets for the 3 films in the Art of Action season at the same time.

Pay What You Can.

We run on fumes and caffeine. Show your support for our coverage. Make it regular. Or as a thank you :)

Related