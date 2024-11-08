Does this look right? | Ashley Thorpe on a career in animation

This month, Through the Moving Image welcomes film director and animator Ashley Thorpe, who will be in conversation with our resident host John Tomkins from the English Riviera Film Festival. Clips from Ashley Thorpe’s films will be shown.

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Ashley Thorpe has a canny knack of creating unnerving and absorbing style, substance and sophistication through his work, whether they are gothic re-tellings of Devon folklore (The Hairy Hands), interwar psycho-drama (The Screaming Skull) or the rich retelling of the most haunted house in England (Borley Rectory).

Most recently he’s been behind the various animations and graphics for hit BBC series ‘Uncanny‘ with Danny Robins. ‘Does this look right?‘ will discuss his career, techniques and inspirations.

Does this look right? Takes place on Wednesday 27 November at The Projection Room, Paignton – Doors Open at 6pm. Book now and pay what you can.

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