Scrutiny of Friendship | Ralph Hutchins pursues authentic tensions

In Scrutiny of Friendship, writer director Ralph Hutchins wanted to talk about hidden issues that meant something to him and his friends. He tells us about a phenomenal cast and crew and an authentic story set in rural Somerset

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What can you tell us about the Scrutiny of Friendship, what attracted you to it, and how did it come about?

The film tells the story of two best friends who take a walk through the English countryside, savouring each other’s company and reflecting on life. But as they wander further, an unspoken tension begins to simmer between them and with each step, it becomes clear that something unsaid is hanging heavily in the air, threatening to unravel their friendship.

What attracted me most to the film was its sense of reality, I wanted to write something that I could relate to in some way, and I know my friends could as well. I wanted to dive head first into topics that we should talk about more and topics that we hide from. Without spoiling the film, some of the main few themes I wanted to focus on were about hiding from the truth and being scared.

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During the time that this idea was bouncing around in my head, I was starting to get fed up, we seemed to be talking about every issue apart from one of the themes in the film and I wanted to tell a story that I could really relate to and tell a story that came from home – both in the locations, the story and working with a cast and crew from home.

The film came about straight after I finished a film I made called Bonfires, which I did a couple of years ago. However, I had written the script for Scrutiny of Friendship for my screenwriting final, which I felt so attached to, so I wanted to pursue in making it.



Where did you film, and how long was the shoot?

We filmed in the Quantock Hill’s in Somerset, with the shoot lasting three days going for 12 hours each day. After the shoot, we also followed with a pickup day.



Tell us about your cast and crew for Scrutiny of Friendship. How did you find them, and how did everyone work together?

The cast and crew for Scrutiny of Friendship can be described in one word – phenomenal.

I’m so lucky that I’m surrounded by such kind and talented people and I’m so happy that we were able to work together.

Behind the scenes of Scrutiny of Friendship

I had been speaking with Jake Langley, who’s the cinematographer, for a while discussing this project – we worked on a couple other projects together, so we felt comfortable bouncing ideas around as well as shutting ideas down that don’t work, I also worked on the same projects with Simeon Gooderham who is the editor and sound for the film. I was so thrilled that both Simeon and Jake could be on this project as I know how much they both care for their work and how talented and kind they are.

I had first met Simeon and Jake on a BFI short course, which is where we worked together and got each other’s contacts, and then after that I was commissioned to make Bonfires and so I reached out to them and that’s how we all started.

Everyone worked together great, it was a really fun set (I hope!) it didn’t feel like we were stressed or needed to make the film. It felt like we were just enjoying the process, and for me that meant everything as It made me realise that this was one of the reasons why I got into film in the first place.

What inspired you most about making Scrutiny of Friendship – was it challenges you overcame, the joy of making it, or something else?

What inspired me to make the film was telling a story that I felt was authentic and true. I wanted to tell a story that I could relate to in some ways and something that came from myself, from this I then wanted to twist this story further down this dark and unpredictable rabbit hole.

I wanted to relate to the characters in a way and really feel for them by putting personal experiences into them and again without spoiling the film, I wanted the two main characters in the film to highlight the two sides to one of the main themes of the story that I wanted to explore.

The challenges, we had to overcome when it came to shooting this film was dealing with the weather. The sun was crucial as I wanted the audience to feel like the tension was being boiled up between the main characters, so working around that and the unforgiving terrain of the Quantocks was a challenge. But I recently wrote about overcoming this challenge in a feature for Land Rover Magazine, which is coming out in January and how the classic Defender 110 took us over those challenges and the terrain.

However, by far one of the biggest challenges, we’re currently facing is the 8-hour time difference to the UK. I’m currently living in California and with Simeon editing the film in the UK. It’s definitely one of the biggest issues we’ve had so far for scheduling calls that work with both our time zones – but we’ve managed to work with it so far!



You were at the Exeter Northcott, as a creative and a filmmaker how important is it to get out of your comfort zone?

Yes, so Exeter Northcott were one of the first few places that supported my films. I was very lucky to be commissioned to do a short film for them back in 2021 with the support of South West filmmaker Luke Jeffrey. The film with the Northcott taught me a lot and really kickstarted me into finding my style of filmmaking more.

I would say getting out of your comfort zone is very vital – obviously, it helps you figure out the path that you want to take with anything and it’s definitely something I need to do more as well! But I also believe you should balance both, staying in your comfort zone and leaving it as I think it’s key to work with what you like and what you don’t.

Behind the scenes of Scrutiny of Friendship

You’ve written about the importance of supporting rural filmmaking. In your opinion, what are the barriers to making films and a rural environment and what can be gained, not only by the filmmaking, but the community and the larger watching audience?

What I found were the barriers to making films in a rural environment were the challenges in getting to set and just being able to be supported, we’re completely isolated and we have minimal options of support, and I found it can really deter young filmmakers, luckily Somerset Film are incredibly supportive and keen on supporting young filmmakers in Somerset.

And of course, another barrier is dealing with the terrain and just respecting the landscape, respecting these areas and treating them fairly, will go onto mean that your rewards for the shots and look for the film are incredible and euphoric. In regards for the community, it diverts eyes towards them that can help support them through multiple ways, whether it’s economically or environmentally – I mentioned this In the British Cinematographer and all I ask is that us filmmakers treat these areas with respect.

With Scrutiny of Friendship currently in post, how is it influencing what you do next?

The film has definitely helped me narrow down on the style I want to pursue, it’s made me realise that the story’s I want to tell and the films I want to make are films that enact the stories of the UK, stories that enact culture and the rural heritage of home.

Thank you, Ralph!

Ralph Hutchins | web | Instagram

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