Satu – Year of the Rabbit | Nothing is muted

Capturing the colour of Laos was key for cinematographer James Chegwyn for indie feature Satu – Year of the Rabbit. He tells us how he got to the vibrant painted bright reds and blues of Laos from golden syrup and food dye in the Cornish countryside

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Satu – Year of the Rabbit is an independent narrative feature film directed by Josh Trigg and photographed by James Chegwyn, an award-winning Cornish cinematographer who works internationally on narrative feature films, documentaries, commercials and music videos.

Satu – Year of the Rabbit follows Bo, who flees the capital of Laos in pursuit of a life in photojournalism. Along the way, she encounters Satu, a Buddhist orphan who might just have the story she’s looking for. The duo traverses the rich tropical landscape by motorcycle in search of answers and even themselves.

James got into films with he was about 10 years old.

Slapstick comedies, zombie horror films and westerns

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“Me and my cousins and sister would make slapstick comedies, zombie horror films and westerns shot with the backdrop of the Cornish countryside,” James tells D&CFilm.

“We would make fake blood out of golden syrup and food dye, and would fashion old clothes into costumes, shooting everything on an old Mini DV camera my parents gave me. I would work late digitising the footage and editing my films and colour grading the footage to match the mood of each project. We spent many summers making films and I was hooked, I knew that I wanted to work behind the camera and that’s what I have done ever since.”

James spent a lot of his 20s backpacking, hitchhiking and wild camping around the world, always with a 35mm camera in hand. Growing up in Cornwall exploring fields, moorlands and beaches had inspired him to get outdoors and explore, and since then have always wanted to combine his passion of travelling and making films.

People, landscape and energy

“Josh Trigg (Director), Emanuele Constantini (Sound Recordist) and I had visited Laos in 2019 for a commercial project,” says James. “We had spent a couple of days off driving around and fell in love with the people, landscape and energy of the country. Josh wrote the first draft of the script during lockdown in the UK, and we became very excited at the prospect of returning to shoot a narrative feature.”

“Photographing Satu was one of the most rewarding and challenging experiences I have had as a cinematographer,” he says.

Tracking bracelets

“It took months of planning, camera preparation and six days in quarantine with government-issued GPS tracking bracelets, just to arrive into the country. We had scheduled to shoot just as the pandemic was easing and Laos had reopened their borders.

“We had a short two-week pre-production whilst on the ground to scout locations up and down the Mekong river, and to rehearse and schedule, and about six weeks to shoot, with a few days off in the middle (due to all of our Aaton camera drive belts breaking in Nong Kiow). This was all made possible by our hard-working crew and the production company Laos New Wave who were brilliant from the start, we had worked with Lee Phongsavanh our local fixer, producer and translator before and knew he would be able to put a great team together.”

Film fridges

Before arriving, they had arranged the shipment of 72 rolls of 16mm from Kodak Atlanta to Vientiane, Laos. Local gaffer Florent Duroc helped source big enough fridges to keep the film cool, as Laos is a very hot and humid country.

“We didn’t have budget for dailies and had to keep most of the film with us, so we had to keep our huge fridge in the lighting truck most of the time. We even ended up taking it on a narrow boat up a river for two hours as the roads were blocked due to heavy rain.

Strict with the shoot

“We didn’t have video assist or a monitor on the Aaton, so Josh had to look over my shoulder and trust my instincts, he would always stay close to the actors which I think was reassuring for our first time actors. We knew we had a certain amount of film and couldn’t redo takes, this meant we really had to be strict with what we shot and it forced us to think about the story and the edit. I love this approach to filmmaking as you aren’t overshooting and it makes you think about what is really important for the film.”

During the lead up to the film James had created a look book of photographs that inspired us.

“I looked at Magnum photographers from different periods who worked all over South East Asia,” says James. “I particularly resonated with the 35mm colour photography of Patrick Zachmann and Steve McCurry; their use of colour and light was something we really wanted to achieve in our film.

Nothing is muted

“Colour plays a big role in Laos and Buddhist culture, the temples are vibrantly painted in bright reds and blues, nothing is muted. Even the mountains and the rainforests are the most luminous green I have seen. This gave us a lot to play with and paired with some Kodak film stock and a beautiful Cooke lens, we could capture Laos the way we wanted. To accompany the look, book we created a playlist of some of our favourite South East Asian musicians, with lots of 60s & 70s psychedelic Thai and Laos tracks to get us into the mood of the film.

“We worked closely with our colourist Dan Levy from Rascal post to create a natural but colourful look, the film is an adventure and we wanted the look of the film to reflect that. I particularly love how Kodak film stock renders the colour red, we had a lot of red in the film, whether it was seen in buildings or in the costumes we wanted the colour to pop and stay rich.”

Currently, Satu – Year of the Rabbit is showing at different film festivals around the world, picking up multiple awards including a Golden Shika award at the Nara International Film Festival and Best Cinematography at the Cambodia International film festival. The film will be showing at Aesthetica and Goa International Film Festival in the coming months.

Satu – Year of the Rabbit | web | trailer

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