The Lost Helm | Swashbuckling Cornwall put fairy tale into production

The Lost Helm, a fairy tale short film, is in production from Swashbuckling Cornwall. The film follows two peasants who find a Knight’s helmet while on their way to market, recounting stories of how it might have gotten there as they go.

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Henry from Swashbuckling told D&CFilm: ‘It has been sometime since we last made a film having worked on various others but very excited to get back into making! This is the first of many projects we have lots slated, each with their own unique take and using our skills and resources we have built up over the years.’

Filming is scheduled for late 2024.

If you would like to find out more or possibly get involved, email: swashbucklingcornwall@gmail.com

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