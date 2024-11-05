The Hitcher | 4K Limited Edition adds cherries to top film

“You wanna know what happens to an eyeball when it gets punctured? Do you got any idea how much blood jets out of a guy’s neck when his throat’s been slit?”

John Ryder (Rutger Hauer)

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From humble beginnings of being on a long drive listening to The Doors song Riders on The Storm, an idea for a film to emerge, working as a taxi driver and continuing to work on the developed idea, this was the birth of what would be known as The Hitcher.

Smart, intellectual, horror thriller

If things went the path they were intended, The Hitcher would be a blood and gore horror film instead of the smart, intellectual, horror thriller we ended with. It is hard to think of anyone else playing the role of The Hitcher John Ryder, but David Bowie, Sting, Sam Shepard, Harry Dean Stanton, and Terence Stamp were mentioned, as well as Sam Elliot. The same goes for the final casting choice for the likeable protagonist Jim Halsey – Matthew Modine, Tom Cruise, and Emilio Estevez were mentioned to be in line for the role. Evidentially final casting was confirmed, and we got the incredible casting of Rutger Hauer as John Ryder and C. Thomas Howell as Jim Halsey, along with co-stars such as Jennifer Jason Leigh and Jeffrey DeMunn.

Magnificent

In this day and age of streaming sights, it is incredible to see labels such as Second Sight Films put the time and effort and, more importantly, money into creating a magnificent limited-edition box set that just surpasses itself, and shows a glimpse into the future of physical media and proves that it is not dead.

Where all the trouble begins

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The Hitcher sees Jim Halsey (C. Thomas Howell) driving across the Texas desert to deliver a car to San Diego. During a heavy downpour he stops to pick up a hitchhiker at the side of the road, and that is where all the trouble begins, as the passenger (Rutger Hauer) introduces himself as John Ryder and immediately starts with the weirdness and ends up threatening Jim with a knife.

Jim, however, notices Ryder’s seatbelt is not clipped in, and the door is not closed properly, so he manages to push him out of the car. Thinking his troubles are over, a shaken Jim carries on his journey, but further down the road a car overtakes him that contains a family that includes young children… and a smiling John Ryder. Thus begins a game of cat-and-mouse as the psychotic hitchhiker carries out several murders that Jim gets the blame for, with the mysterious John Ryder always seeming to be one step ahead of both Jim and the authorities.

Iconic

I must have been around 11 years of age the first time I watched The Hitcher, I always remember seeing the iconic VHS cover of The Hitcher walking on a road. The Hitcher became a film I would only ever be able to watch when it was aired on TV, not being able to find a copy on DVD at that time, if the film was ever on… I would make the excuse to watch it again. When I heard Second Sight Films (long-time fan and collector) was working on a new 4k restoration print, it was a release I knew I had to get.

A wealth of extras

Luckily, friends at my local HMV were able to reserve me their only one limited edition copy on 4k. This will be a box set I revisit time and time again, not only for the film, but the wealth of extras. Rutger Hauer has the ability to completely terrify me as he did in The Hitcher, but also in Blade Runner (one of my favourite films) and Flesh and Blood, or he can be the most loveable character in Blind Fury and oddly in Hobo with a Shotgun (we won’t talk about his portrayal of Van Helsing in Dario Argento’s Dracula in 3D). He is an actor and beautiful soul which was tragically taken from us several years ago, but his films live on with us and releases such as this one will keep him alive.

Visually perfect

This glorious release has been a long time coming, first announced, which seems like years ago, The Hitcher went through a painstaking 4k restoration, new exclusive extras, a superb audio remaster. And thankfully, Second Sight have done the filmmakers justice, as this limited edition 4k UHD set is probably the best one they have put out so far, for not only are there some delectable extras to lose yourself in for a while, but visually this is as perfect as you could want a movie that is already beautiful to be.

Buckle up

What to say about the film itself… It’s a classic, we jump straight into it, and we discover the characters as they learn about each other as well. We go along for the ride with them, and we don’t feel like we need any additional backstory or character development. It’s like we are buckled up and sat in the back seat, going along for the ride. Thrills and tension are filled within the story and the only outcome is beware of The Hitcher.

Depth of detail

As said previously, this is a 4k restoration from the original camera negative, which was supervised and approved by director Robert Harmon. The film has always been a stunning film with the depth of detail in the baron and dust-filled dessert, captured beautifully by cinematographer John Seale, who was known at the time for films such as The Survivor and Witness and then would go on to work on classics like Gorillas in the Mist, Rain Man and Mad Max Fury Road.

The audio featured are Dolby Atmos and original stereo mixes, that ensures the music, by composer Mark Isham, gives you the feeling of dread and despair which anyone would have felt when they themselves come face to face with The Hitcher.

Audio

We are also spoilt for choice with new audio commentary by Alexandra Heller-Nicholas, audio commentary with Robert Harmon and writer Eric Red. Scene-specific audio commentary with Robert Harmon, Eric Red, executive producer Edward S Feldman, composer Mark Isham, director of photography John Seale and actors Rutger Hauer and C Thomas Howell.

Extras

Dual format edition including both UHD and Blu-ray with main feature and bonus features on both discs

New audio commentary by Alexandra Heller-Nicholas

Audio commentary with Robert Harmon and Writer Eric Red

Scene specific audio commentary with Robert Harmon, Eric Red, Executive Producer Edward S Feldman, Composer Mark Isham, Director of Photography John Seale and Actors Rutger Hauer and C Thomas Howell

The Projection Booth Podcast: featuring

Robert Harmon and Rutger Hauer

Robert Harmon and Rutger Hauer Bullseye: a new interview with Robert Harmon (41 Minutes)

Penning the Ripper: a new interview with Eric Red (41 Minutes)

Doomed to Live: a new interview with C Thomas Howell (28 Minutes)

The Man from Oz: a new interview with John Seale (10 Minutes)

A Very Formative Score: a new interview with Mark Isham (15 Minutes)

Duel Runner: Leigh Singer on the evolution of The Hitcher and Rutger Hauer (20 Minutes)

China Lake: a short film by Robert Harmon newly restored (35 Minutes)

The Calling Card: Robert Harmon on China Lake (15 Minutes)

Telephone: a short film by Eric Red (26 Minutes)

The Hitcher: How do these movies get made? (38 Minutes)

Trailers (5 Minutes)

Limited Edition Contents

Rigid slipcase with new artwork by Adam Stothard

200-page hardback book with exclusive Robert Harmon interview by Lou Thomas, exclusive Eric Red interview by Matthew Thrift, new essays by Heather Drain, David Kittredge, Craig Ian Mann, Rebecca McCallum, Meagan Navarro and Jon Towlson, archival Fangoria article and Behind the Scenes photo gallery

Eric Red’s original screenplay book

6 collectors’ art cards

So much to give

Second Sight Films should be proud of this release, it proves and holds strong that physical media is not dead, and film fanatics will go out and spend their hard-earned money on releases, especially ones that have so much to give, and look and sound better than ever. It is just a shame that the legend Rutger Hauer sadly passed away several years ago so no new additional extras/interviews or commentaries could be done, or that he never got to see how beautiful this film looks in 4k.

Cherry on top

If you get the chance to get the limited edition, I would urge you to go out and pick a copy up before it goes out of print. The standard 4k and Blu-ray release is widely available, but the additional content of the hardback book, art cards and script are just the cherry on top.

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