Fréwaka | Like stories of old… with a sense of dread never far away

Ireland is a country steeped in the history of rich folklore, tales to pass on to children about what goes bump in the night. Fréwaka plays on and explores these masterfully with some religious trauma in there for good measure. What does generational trauma look like when it’s tucked away, not even acknowledged or believed for decades, building up and up… this is what lies at the heart of Fréwaka.

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Sinister folkloric entities

The story follows Shoo, a care worker who’s called out to a remote village to look after Peig a reclusive paranoid elderly woman who fears both her neighbours and the Na Sídhe – sinister folkloric entities she believes abducted her decades before.

Haunted

This film has haunted me for quite some time, back when I covered the Belfast International Film Festival last year I was lucky enough to attend a work-in-progress showcase for Fréwaka. It was fascinating hearing the writer/director Aislinn Clarke talk about her intentions for the film as well as how that collaboration worked with the two leads Clare Monnelly and Bríd Ní Neachtain who were also in attendance.

Mind puzzle

Not only was this an interesting look into the creative process, but they also showed various enigmatic clips from the film, presenting a puzzle almost, that my mind has desperately been trying to solve since. So for the past year, I haven’t been able to get it out of my head. It sets up a mystery, with some gorgeously surreal imagery, that pulls you in, and invites you down a long dark road.

A work-in-progress showcase for Fréwaka at the Belfast Film Festival in 2023. “For the past year, I haven’t been able to get it out of my head”

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It’s an Irish language film that expertly sets up an unsettling atmosphere from its opening frames, that even when there’s levity and humour, that sense of dread is never far away. The film plays a lot on subversions, it will present you with something you’ll instantly make an assumption about, then it will challenge you on it, show more depth, add layers… texture.

Feel it in your bones

At the start, you go into it with preconceived ideas of who these characters are and the archetypes they fill, only for it to always twist it, always adding another element. Aislinn Clarke does the same with the haunting horror as she presents it, never letting it settle on being ‘just one thing’. Religious trauma is well-explored ground in horror, particularly exploring the Catholic Church. Yet, especially with Ireland’s history, Fréwaka feels fresh with an opening that you feel in your bones. Horror can sometimes fall into the trap of going through the motions, but here, it’s an incredibly authored experience from a strong unique voice. The technical merits here too are a standout, focusing on storytelling that can at times leave it to you to create the horror yourself.

Utilising the rich folklore and history of Ireland and bringing that into the modern day shows the universal horrors that have been passed down through generations. Shudder is the perfect home for this film, a place for horror fans to enjoy and celebrate the genre, Fréwaka screened at this year’s BFI London Film Festival and it was lovingly dark to explore this Irish folkloric tale with a crowd.

Fréwaka’s secrets are revealed to the world on Shudder in 2025.

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