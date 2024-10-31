Social spaces for sharing stories | Torquay Cinema Heritage launch

The Exeter Phoenix has been filming and presenting a history of cinema in Torquay.

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Luke Hagan, Digital Programme Coordinator for Exeter Phoenix, tells us: “Exeter Phoenix nurtures a thriving arts scene, supporting artists, musicians, theatre companies, filmmakers and creatives at every stage of their career and practice.

Deep cinema connection

“Torquay has such a deep connection with cinema, and we wanted to capture some of the stories and history around that, and hopefully open up some conversations about the importance of oral history in preserving memories of everyday life.

“We’ve collected lots of great stories as part of the project – much more than we could fit in the final films!

Sit back and relax: The presentation of the Torquay Cinema Heritage Project in Kents Cavern

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“We’ve heard about some of the seven cinemas that existed, the films that were shot in Torquay and the importance of cinema to the town.

Gathering in caves

“I think my favourite story might be when we were filming at Kent’s Cavern for their Cave Cinema event and heard about how the event isn’t just a continuation of the cinema going tradition of Torquay, but we also a continuation of the tradition of gathering to hear stories in the caves that will have gone back to the earliest human ancestors who inhabited the caves tens of thousands of years ago.”

“It’s important to capture the stories around social spaces like the cinema, not just to preserve them, but to make people appreciate their importance as centres of the community.

Community meeting place

“Hopefully, if more attention is paid to the value of these spaces then more can be done to ensure that this type of community meeting place isn’t lost. It’s also important to capture day to day recollections to make people realise that their own stories and memories have value, and we should share them.”

The project was funded through investment from The National Lottery Heritage Fund which supports increased public participation in local heritage.

Top image: gather in Kents Cavern to hear to stories of Torquay’s Cinema Heritage

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