Soul Train | all aboard for the shivers

Keep your dancing shoes firmly packed, Dean Ferris’ Soul Train eschews cutting edge music and fashion for a speedy and scary trip into a twilight dimension. And no, we don’t mean the 3.32 to Crewe.

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From the calm, ultra-ordinary of a sleepy station, Soul Train promises a journey to another world.

The film itself has bagged a number of tickets to ride, with plenty of screenings planned at festivals and events up, down, and along the network. It’s even screening with Beetlejuice Beetlejuice at the Gateway Theatre, Seaton. And is an official selection at the Horror-on-Sea film festival in 2025.

Here’s where you can catch it

The Gateway Theatre Co

https://lnkd.in/gtFEAep2



Plymouth Arts Cinema

https://lnkd.in/gdbpWR5r



Lyton Cinema

https://lnkd.in/ehxRujuw



The Projection Room

https://lnkd.in/g4kzNTUz



Arts University Plymouth

@aup_filmandscreenarts



Exeter University

Film studies, practical filmmaking course – resource material



Horror-on-Sea Film Festival 2025

https://lnkd.in/ghm3paSQ

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