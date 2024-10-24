Soul Train | all aboard for the shivers
Keep your dancing shoes firmly packed, Dean Ferris’ Soul Train eschews cutting edge music and fashion for a speedy and scary trip into a twilight dimension. And no, we don’t mean the 3.32 to Crewe.
From the calm, ultra-ordinary of a sleepy station, Soul Train promises a journey to another world.
The film itself has bagged a number of tickets to ride, with plenty of screenings planned at festivals and events up, down, and along the network. It’s even screening with Beetlejuice Beetlejuice at the Gateway Theatre, Seaton. And is an official selection at the Horror-on-Sea film festival in 2025.
Here’s where you can catch it
The Gateway Theatre Co
https://lnkd.in/gtFEAep2
Plymouth Arts Cinema
https://lnkd.in/gdbpWR5r
Lyton Cinema
https://lnkd.in/ehxRujuw
The Projection Room
https://lnkd.in/g4kzNTUz
Arts University Plymouth
@aup_filmandscreenarts
Exeter University
Film studies, practical filmmaking course – resource material
Horror-on-Sea Film Festival 2025
https://lnkd.in/ghm3paSQ
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