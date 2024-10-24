A Vampire’s Reflection | mysterious, cinematic and moody

With A Vampire’s Reflection writer director Sam Cox wanted to create a mysterious short with a sense of history and an edge of intrigue. It’s the sort of fantastic creating that got him into film, he explains.

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What’s your background?

After finishing sixth form I realised how I always had a fascination with films, so after mostly theory study wanted to get more real world experience and so joined a Film and TV production Diploma, started helping on short and feature films and created some of my own.



Being part of local films helped me build confidence, learn more about the process of filmmaking, meet passionate individuals and join film groups.



While doing this, I’ve been building experience as a self-employed filmmaker, and also working to create and collaborate on more film projects.

Where can we see your film?

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A Vampire’s Reflection is a six-minute short film you can find on YouTube and maybe a few South West film festivals too!

This vampire short is set in the early 1900s, on a heritage railway station where a mischievous man at night encounters a lone figure after his blood, but not everything we believe is what is the reality. If you’re into set design, costumes, local filmmaking or vampires, it’s worth a watch.

What’s got you into film?

I think it’s just the excitement of creating something you don’t or can’t do in real life, like having sci fi gadgets, historical costumes or one or two vampires. Narrative films especially cover so may areas in art as well as technology so combines so many different interests together while helping immerse an audience in the story.

What’s your experience and where does this film fit in your filmmaking?

Based between commercial and narrative films, I wanted to create something more fictional and better get to grips with lighting, directing and collaborating with a larger crew.



Naturally for me, it would be a historical film as the set and costumes really help in showing It’s something unique and different from the ordinary. However, the more unnatural bit is that vampires somehow got into the story!



Leaning more into look and narrative with previous experience in video and filming, I wanted to concentrate on the visual and story aspect, so I worked on the script, producing, sorting costumes with thanks to both cast for helping out, cinematography, and the edit. Cinematography is something I really enjoy and want to move into more, but would like to keep working on other roles as I enjoy so many different elements in filmmaking. With all these roles, the cast and crew’s help was so valuable in helping get all the shots and epic sound we needed to make this film.



This film definitely wasn’t easy, with lots of time going into a production plan, rewriting the screenplay and testing a few practical and CIG effects before filming. Making a good plan and daily tasks helped keep everything on track in the pre-production, so the filming could be a smooth as possible. It was really nice to see the story come alive on set, experiment more using lighting, provide an experience for others and learn from the cast and crew.



I have learned so much from this and ultimately each project will help in making future films.

What’s your inspiration: visually; in terms of narrative?

The later TV series of Young Dracular definitely was a strong inspiration for creating this film with its unexpected plot lines and, of course, how the vampires are often scheming against each other. Also, the way language is used in Peaky Blinders was something I wanted, as it can really help to drive a story.



This was created with Belladonna, played by Elizabeth Avaley, who believes Edgar, played by Luke Abbott, is human so is luring him to be bitten. Meanwhile, he is toying with her the whole time.



I really wanted to make something mysterious and cinematic for this, so a night scene at an empty railway station was a great fit and nicely set the scene for the vampires, style of language and moody lighting.

Where was it filmed?

Very gratefully we were able to shoot at Buckfastleigh heritage station on the South Devon Railway, where I’ve enjoyed going to for years and even volunteered for a year there as part of the DofE award so it was very special to be filming there.

The location provided a great setting with historical posters, station building and lamps helping show the film is set in the past. It’s also amazing to have filmed where other TV and film productions have been, too.

Anything else you’d like to add?

Just a big thanks to everyone involved. From makeup for the vampiric look, to epic BTS photos to help share the film or a sound editor who removed the road noise from the nearby A38 dual carriageway. Filmmaking is a team effort and everyones helps makes the film better from their experience and ideas.

Everyone involved: Edgar – Luke Abbott; Belladonna – Elizabeth Avaley; Screenplay/ Producer/ Director/ Cinematographer/ Edit – (me) Sam Cox; First Assistant Director – Russell Dorey; Hair and Makeup Artist – Cristie Bowcher-Royce; Sound Engineer – Andy Blithe, Sound Editor – Sam Phillips; Composer – Jordan Chohawno; Production Assistant – Caneshia Voisey; BTS photography – Eliot Ely; Location – South Devon Railway.

Thanks Sam!

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