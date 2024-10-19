Smash the Glass | The Art of Action Cinema

A genre busting, gender smashing, action-packed season of cinema and film events coming to Exeter and UK-wide this Autumn.

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Action films have kept audiences on the edge of their seats since the early days of cinema, now a new National BFI season is celebrating the artistry of real action choreography and you can catch it at Exeter Phoenix’s independent cinema, Studio 74, this autumn.

Smash the Glass

The Exeter Phoenix will be presenting their own specially curated selection of the season Smash the Glass: The Art of Action, celebrating the women who have advanced action cinema both on and off-screen.

Delivered in partnership with film critic and broadcaster Anna Smith, of Girls of Film Podcast and Dolly’s Film Club with collaborations from Plymouth Art Cinema and Exeter-based Pat’s Film Club, the season will present a collection of culturally influential films spanning across five decades. Audiences can expect ‘action for real’ and unparalleled thrills from the icons of action cinema.

Michelle Yeoh

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The season will take a close look at the career of dynamic Michelle Yeoh, (DYNAM-YEOH!). Screenings will celebrate her trailblazing career from her breakthrough film, Yes Madam! to the one that unleashed wuxia film back into popularity; Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon. Quentin Tarantino has also spoken publicly about Yeoh’s inspiring influence on his 2003 film KILL BILL, which is also in the season line-up. Tarantino’s homage to the world of action cinema is to name each of the deadly assassination squad Vipers after a different action genre.

Lori Petty

Well known for her roles in both Tank Girl and Point Break the season will showcase Lori Petty’s distinctive screen presence in the rebellious, strong and independent female characters she embodies. Petty’s character fighting against a tyrannical water company will surely chime with South West audiences. Keep your eyes peeled for a surprise from Petty, who in the intervening years has not lost her anarchic punk spirit!

Behind the Scenes

The season will also celebrate work behind the camera with female directors who performed makeovers on the action genre by adding realism, kinetic energy, and a deeper understanding of what makes action heroes tick. The Art of Action takes a look at Katheryn Bigelow with Point Break and Dolly’s Film Club will drive our attention to Rachel Talalay with Tank Girl. Anna Smith will join forces with Studio 74 to host a special post screening Girls on Film podcast focusing on Polite Society from British Asian director Nada Manzoor.

Ready for action? Tickets for all screenings are available now from Exeter Phoenix’s website and box office. All Tickets: https://exeterphoenix.org.uk/genre/art-of-action/

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