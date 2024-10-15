Exmouth Film Festival | watch great films together

The Exmouth Film Festival is back after the success of its first year in 2023.

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The volunteer run, community festival is all about watching great films together, with accessible central town venues and priced to make it available to everyone, some films are even free!

Lavish

From the lavish new Wonka to cult classic The Princess Bride, DRESS UP Sound of Music and the recent hit The Outrun which stars multiple Oscar nominated Saoirse Ronan, the festival has nine screenings and 2 events over the course of 8 days.

Fun

Pip Piper, co-founder of the Exmouth Festival, told D&CFilm: “The film festival is all about coming together for a bit of fun for when the nights have drawn in and the weather is colder.

Multiple venues

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“It is great to have our local independent Scott Cinema as well as multiple town venues, the rugby club, Town Hall, Deaf Academy and Holy Trinity Church all involved. Why not take a look, book a few tickets and come have some fun as you watch some great films with us all? “

Exmouth Film Festival – 16-23 November. Check it all out on www.exmouthfilmfestival.org

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