Pieces of Us | Moments of gold in film of family, connection and identity

Making films can often feel like a four-D puzzle. But with Pieces of Us, the new feature from the pen of Tim Seyfert and directed by Ben Fullman, it feels like as snug a fit as you can get in a production.

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Deeply connected

Shot in Cornwall, the story follows an American author on a book tour who meets a young woman, they realize that they have a very close connection, and something from both of their pasts deeply connects them. The film deals with themes of the complexity of family and divorce, which layers the story throughout the film.

Pieces of Us was originally part of five short stories written by Tim, but stood out as something that needed more investigation. After the feature treatment, Tim signed on to play Jack Holloway, with Ben as director and the pair joined the production team along with Lisa Leilani and Georgina Richards.

Passion

“Everybody was happy because they were getting the opportunity to put everything into the roles in which they relished most. Everybody was essentially doing their passion,” Tim told D&CFilm.

Tim Seyfert and Sinead Ferguson get ready for a take.

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After helming his previous script, Nowhere, Tim, who has fallen back in love with acting after taking a hiatus, was keen to stay in front of the camera and handover directing duties.

Finding truth

“As a director, your job is to see the whole vision, to ensure that the story is told in the most visually compelling and enticing way possible. As an actor, however, you invest all your energy into your character. So your job is to make sure that you know how your character serves the overall story, and how to bring that character to life and find the truth,” said Tim.

Bringing moments to life

“It’s so great to work with such a talented cast, to share space with them and be pushed by them, to dance together and bring these moments to life,” said Tim, who shares most of his scenes with Sinead Ferguson, who plays Delilah Thomas, and Lisa Leilani (Evelyn Thomas). “You get a chance to play and find the gold in these moments as we follow these characters on their journey.”

Excitement and responsibility

Guiding that journey is Ben Fullman. “As a first-time feature director, I approached this film with a mixture of excitement and a sense of responsibility to ensure that the story was told with the authenticity and emotional depth it deserves,” said Ben

“I knew I wanted the film to look cinematic, while allowing the actors to find their characters within the world we create. I wanted the film to feel real, but with camera work to hold up against bigger budget films.

Film set skills

“Every day I was living a dream of being able to direct a feature with truly talented people. A lot of our crew came straight from Falmouth University and it was a joy to be able to show them the ropes of what it’s like to be on a film set and for them to add to their skills. Without the crew and cast this film would not be possible and I am truly honoured for their support and guidance throughout the project,” he said.

From left: Tim Seyfert, Ben Fullman and Sinead Ferguson on location in Helston.

“Pieces of Us is a deeply personal project that explores themes of identity, human connection, and the sometimes difficult structure within a family in a way that should resonate with a broad audience.”

For actress Sinead Ferguson, who plays Delilah, it was her first feature, too.

Amazing experience

“I had such an amazing experience working on Pieces Of Us, and whenever I look back on filming I am filled with gratitude that I was able to play a big role in such a beautiful project,” she says. “Knowing that this would be my first feature film, I was so excited but knew that this was a big step for me to take. I couldn’t think of a better team to have worked with on this, and I am so happy that this has been my first experience of this.

“I fell in love with the character of Delilah and her backstory since the audition room. The way her mind works, what she has been through, and how she holds herself was what drew me to the character, and I found myself resonating with her on many levels. I am so grateful to Tim and Ben for trusting me with her, and I am beyond excited to see the final result.”

Creative heart

There’s still post-production and the release yet to be announced, it was the process that pulsed the blood through Tim’s creative heart.

“As a writer, to watch the words come to life is so thrilling,” said Tim. “To watch all these other artists elevate the material and make the words pop off the page. That’s the ultimate collaboration and that’s what I find especially exciting about the whole process.”

Piece of Us is slated for completion next year. In the meantime, the team’s first feature Nowhere will be available to watch on Amazon and other streaming services November 29.

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