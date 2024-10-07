Cornwall Monologue Competition | scenes, styles and emotions

The first Cornwall Monologue Competition Awards – a competition set up to promote on screen talent, writing and performance in Cornwall – took place at The Poly, Falmouth.

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Competition was stiff, with the judges, who included a scriptwriter, former BBC Producer, MANDY Monologue Competition Winner and an internationally working acting coach, watching hard to see who would come out on top.

Which such a wide variety of scenes, styles and emotions it was not an easy task, but in the end winners were selected.

Henry, the festival director, said: “Wow! There were such a range of entries for our first year! It was wonderful to see creatives from across Cornwall share their work with the competition. I would like to thank all those who entered, who all took a step and created something that shows your passion for the art form.

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“A big thank you also to our judges who gave up their time to watch all the entries and to our supporters for 2024! This year’s event was supported by The Poly & D&CFilm.”

Keep an eye out that for the second year of CMC in 2025, which will feature a wide range of categories for different monologue styles.

The Winners for 2024:

Best Actor – Tim Seyfert in Beautiful Boy

Best Actor – Sinead Ferguson in The Wedding Speech

Best Actor Runner up – Guy Potter in Henry V

Best Actor Runner up – Stacey Guthrie in The Difficult Woman

Best Writing – Claire Calverley for Gold Crest

Best Cinematography – Winson Tjia for A place we call West

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top image: Tim, Sinead, Winston CMC Winners 2024

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