King Henry | Harry Faint is ready to smash mirrors

Films hold a power. Harry Faint harnessed that for his film King Henry which takes on the suffocating world of Section 28. He tells us about King Henry, and how film can change the world

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Your film King Henry is based on your real-life experience. What’s the story and what drew you to creating a short film about it?

King Henry is about two boys at school who are voted Prom King and Queen by their supportive cohort, but the teachers have concerns. It’s based on my life experience albeit dramatized! I’ve always held onto the memory quite vividly as it was a tough time of my life, and for a long time I held some anger towards the teachers for having the response that they did. However, in 2020 I became a teacher and I quickly understood the climate that they taught in, a Post Section-28 world which was a law that forbade teachers from talking about homosexuality and supporting students going through these experiences. Although the law was repealed in 2003 in England the legacy is still around. Being an openly queer teacher enabled me to be the voice I didn’t have at 15, but also gave me some clarity about the nuances of that time from a different perspective. My close friend Natalys Willcox was looking for something to write about and asked if she could use that moment. I felt very lucky for her to think it was worthy of a script!

What’s been the reaction to King Henry so far?

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The reaction has been great, the film has had a great impact and the most valuable thing I’ve had people talk to me about is their own experiences and making them think about the state of their education, and thinking about whether things have improved now regarding LGBTQIA+ issues being discussed in school. I’m so proud of the team and everything we achieved with the project.

Where’s it been shown and where do you plan to get it show?

We were lucky to have financial backing from the charity IT GETS BETTER UK, who also organized an on set documentary to be made about the process which can be seen on their Youtube page, we couldn’t have done it without them. So far we have screened at Queer Vision in Bristol, which is linked to Bristol Pride, Milan and Brighton Pride also. We’re excited to screen in Elevation Festival at Makers Heights this coming weekend much closer to home and looking forward to the next festivals in our journey. Eventually, the film is planned to end up as part of an education package for schools nationally to use for free to discuss the legacy of Section 28 and support teachers in discussions around queer identity.

You’ve mentioned that you met a lot of the crew on your Falmouth course. How did you find the cast and how did you create a sense of community on a film set?

The majority of our wonderful crew came from connections at Falmouth University where myself and writer Nat met on the MA FILM AND TELEVISION course. In the crewing process I also went to multiple festivals in the South West, watched films and looked at the credits of those that stood out to me, wrote down names and made connections. It was important that the crew not only wanted to work on it but also connected with the story and what we were trying to do. It made the community on set so wonderful, and really set a precedent for future projects. Off the back of the film we have set up our film company FYLM ANKOTH which seeks to create similar environments and support more queer stories on their journey to the screen.

You’ve said that film has the power to change the world, and that it can be a force for good. How do you plan to do that?

I think I’ve always been drawn to cinema that holds a mirror up, or better, films that smash the mirror. Every film I make I want to form a crack or even a smudge that is hard to hide. King Henry is definitely a film that poses questions and puts some painful moments to bed. The more films we can add to this queer tapestry the greater the force for positive change there is and the more we will understand each other.

King Henry still feels very fresh, but what’s next for you?

We are currently in post-production on a Cornish Language short called LYMP, which should start its festival journey early next year, for which we received funding and support from the FYLMK fund from Screen Cornwall and Cornwall Council. I have a soft sci-fi short ready to go after a few more tweaks, and there are some rumblings of feature development somewhere in my brain. At Ankoth we’ve also been supporting very talented writers in our queer writers network, which I hope leads to supporting them towards production.

Thank you, Harry!

Thank you!

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