Where do bad people go when they die? | The Abyss Below

The Abyss Below is a 12-minute suspenseful horror film about the afterlife. Where do bad people go when they die? They go to the very bottom… we know it as hell, according to South West writer director Jack Turner.

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The Abyss Below cast includes Naomi Richards, Tommy Carmichael and Steve Huggins, and some voice-over talent from Aly Chadwick, Lewa Greenwood and Stephan Spencer.

This film has been three years in the making.

“I have always wanted to tell a story that would be quite fantastical, but also focus on the human side of the characters,” director Jack Turner told D&CFilm.

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“I always wanted to make each of my films bigger and better, so casting my actors was a huge factor. And trust me, everyone’s performances are jaw-dropping. However, there would be no film without mentioning my crew. Cinematography, lighting, and media makeup is such an important part of filmmaking [*Jack’s shared the list – see below]. Collaborating with an incredibly talented team excited me even more for The Abyss Below, as I knew from day one it would be unlike anything I’ve created before.”

The main inspiration for The Abyss Below came from Jack’s love for horror films.

“It’s such an incredible experience watching a horror film,” he said. “My favourite horror film of all time is Lee Cronin’s Evil Dead Rise and recently, Fede Alvarez’s Alien: Romulus. When I sit down to watch these two films, they gave me everything I had hoped for in a horror film and more.”

When he sat down and started to write his own horror film he wanted to give it the time it deserves. Three years later, The Abyss Below is born. “A thrilling, suspense ride from start to finish,” said Jack.

* Cast and crew

Tommy Carmichael – Sam Legna

Naomi Richards – Eve Legna

Steve Huggins – Lucifer Morningstar

Aly Chadwick – 999 caller

Lewa Greenwood – Officer Roberts

Stephan Spencer – Police Officer 2

Director & Writer – Jack Turner

Editor & Producer – Jack Turner

Director of Photography – Harry Moorcroft

Composer – Lennie Stanford

Gaffer & Sound operator – Harvey Slade

Media make-up artist – Artemis Toogood

The Abyss Below will be release on YouTube on 27 September.

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