Reece Shearsmith: ‘the thrill of horror is the promise of feeling something’

Reece Shearsmith has been shivering timbers and twisting minds in a host of unforgettable shows. He’s at the Hell-Tor festival in Exeter discussing vampires. We caught up with him to find out why horror still gives him goosebumps

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You met Ashley through his film Borley Rectory, and that was through you being such a fan of that particular ghost story and the horror genre. What is it that attracts you to horror?

I suppose the thrill of “horror” as a genre is the promise of actually feeling something. It’s the same with comedy. But the treat of delving into a scenario that is going to get scary, and yet you are safely removed from the thing happening to YOU, that’s sort of thrilling. Like the best roller coaster ride (as long as it doesn’t go wrong in a “Final Destination” type way!) I think horror demands atmosphere, and good story telling… which actually, is the most important ingredient for anything that’s any good to work.

Shows that you have written (League, Psychoville, No. 9) have flirted with and played with the conventions of horror, but you haven’t – as yet – penned a ‘horror film’. Is there a particular type of horror film that you secretly have a burning desire to make?

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I would love to do a haunted house story. I’m drawn to it because it could be relatively cheap, (if the story was contained), but some of the most frightening horror films – in my estimation – are ghost stories.

Most people will know just one vampire. Apart from the ‘swoon’ that is Edward Cullen, is there much scope for individual vampires beyond Dracula himself?

The affliction of vampirism as a sort of disease, or from another perspective – a curse is endlessly fascinating. It can be revisited in any number of ways, and that doesn’t always mean it has to be a nobleman with a cape and a castle. The plight of the vampire – the Undead – and the need for blood, unlocks endless possibilities in storytelling terms. Patient zero, the victim, the plight of the victim, the race against time etc

I’m a sucker for a jump scare – what is sure to get your hair standing on end? And is having your spine tingled in a story valuable?

I think hardened Horror fans have become very familiar with the nuts and bolts of a jump scare. But done well, they are ALWAYS effective. It’s as sure fire as having your reflexes tested with a hammer to your knee!

What got you interested in vampires – what was your earliest vampire experience?

I think seeing the black and white Lugosi was my first cinematic vampire experience. But then seeing the various depictions of this type of monster, had its own intrigue. Suddenly – you also have Christopher Lee, bounding down the stairs and greeting Jonathan Harker with the manners of a perfect gentlemen. That moment in the 1958 Hammer is one of the most shocking bits in the film. It’s so disarming!! Then you have Nosferatu, and once again – the creature changes, and your perception about what a vampire can be – changes with it.

Why have vampires had such a lasting allure?

There’s a terrible yearning build into vampiric lore. It’s Romance. It speaks to us as mortals, as human beings who fear death and the terrible thought of nothingness, but the vampire offers a possible solution. A different path. It comes at a price, but you can’t help but be drawn to it. We’ll never tire of vampires. They embody a side of us that needs to cling on to this world, even if it means living on – undead – in the next.

There’s lots to get your teeth into with vampires (sorry). Who should attend your talk at Hell-Tor?

I think anyone with an interest in horror will be delighted by the Hell Tor weekend. It’s an opportunity to meet like-minded horror fans – or Monster Kids – as we used to call them, and listen to some great insights from people that have been influential in shaping the genre and making significant contributions to it. I hope my chat with Jonathan and James will be fun, they are both so knowledgeable – it will be a treat to get their take on the enduring appeal of the Vampire, as well as chatting in depth about some of our personal favourites.

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