Red Pill | twists and questions to spark conversation

Intense and claustrophobic, Red Pill, the new short from Jake Cauty, dives into addiction. It’s a film that leaves you questioning what you’ve seen and your own behaviour. Jake explains where those questions come from and how the film was made

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With Red Pill, you dive straight into a powerful and dislocating story. The film is about addition, where did the idea come from?

It’s a difficult idea to explain without giving anything away. Essentially, it’s a story about a man who’s addicted to his phone. This idea sort of emerged through my own frustration of the world today. Seeing couples in restaurants or at the cinema, people driving, parents with their children, groups of friends sitting motionless in silence; all of them staring into a phone.

I was recently at an epic firework display. There were two girls who spent the entire duration of the show getting the perfect selfie with the fireworks in the background. They uploaded it to Facebook and continued on their way. They didn’t care for the fireworks, only wanted to prove to an online audience that they were there.

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I’ve seen people on their own and in the company of others, grab their phone, swipe through their apps and then put it away. Maybe it’s a habit. Maybe it’s comforting, or a way to kill boredom, I don’t know. If a phone was just a phone, would people still act this way? If it’s scientifically proven that receiving notifications releases endorphins, what if there was a way people could get this same form of excitement but in another way? Instead of meeting the local dealer and getting some weed, you could buy some notifications.

It started as a back-alley drug deal and transformed into this scene at a bar. A man lies to his wife about his whereabouts so he can score the highly addictive ‘Red Pill’. Essentially, he’s chasing the notification bell. The title itself refers to the “metaphorical red pill” and “life-changing truth”, and like The Matrix, he’s given an ultimatum. He’s given numerous exciting ideas of “real” things to enjoy instead, when all he really wants to do is spend the rest of the day on his phone.

In the intro, he’s emotional and uses a landline to talk to his wife. The landline represents exactly what it’s designed for. It’s not a calculator, an encyclopaedia, or a photo album. It’s a much more personal way to communicate than to send a text, and hearing his wife’s voice only injects huge amounts of guilt until he can’t take it anymore. He abruptly hangs up and the music stops. Is this real or not? We hear a voice and the ambience around him continues.

As the story progresses, his fragility and desperation ramps up to the point where he needs “a hit.” We question why he’s there, why he lies to his wife, whether he’s an alcoholic, a drug addict or just running from something. His sweaty, dishevelled appearance clearly states that something’s not right. The strange man in the bar represents his own thoughts. You’ll see Tony’s character reach for his beer, and in the next shot, George has just taken a swig. The subtle symmetry in their actions and with 2 bottles and 2 shot glasses on either side of the bar helps prove that they are the same person. Tony questions what he should do with his life when really he only wants to give himself permission to go on his phone. In the end, he does just that. The phone was on the bar all along. He gives himself that permission, resulting in a cackling, euphoric, sweaty mess. I wanted this huge contrast. The calm and the storm. Obviously it’s an unrealistic reaction to using a phone, but in terms of getting excitement from a stranger liking a picture of your breakfast, it fitted perfectly within the madness of… everything.

Anthony John Crocker and George Williams give compelling performances – almost two opposite sides of the same coin. How did you find them and what did they bring to their characters?

I’ve worked with these two in various projects for years. George played the American in my last film, Bad Beat, and Tony has been a family friend as long as I can remember. You’ll see him yelling at Cersei Lannister in Game of Thrones or as a Death Eater in Harry Potter. As professional actors, they obviously know what they’re doing, but from my perspective they both had their own rollercoaster to go on. Tony needed to be incredibly emotional and delicate, all fuelled by desperation and addiction, all while showing this feeling of guilt. And I wanted George to be this very calming, very alluring voice of reason, while showing a hint of frustration that he’s not getting through to Tonys character.

George’s background in theatre gives him this amazing ability to improvise, which made for some great moments in the film. I nickname him the Chameleon, as he seems to live and breathe a character with such ease. And Tony instantly draws in the audience with his brilliantly extraordinary screen presence and depth of emotion. They both have such a range, and they’re both so unique and complimented each other perfectly. As a filmmaker, I find that projects often transform and evolve into something new, often ending up completely different to what was originally dreamt up. It’s all part of the creative process. But, these two managed to deliver exactly what I had in my head and I felt very proud to reach that place.

It feels pretty intense, but there’s also a darkly luxurious element to it. How long did it take to film and put together?

I remember roughly drafting the first script sometime last year. Back then, it had a completely different feel to it. It was definitely a lot lighter. In August, I spent maybe a week, on and off, going over it, transforming it and taking it to where it is now. After 4 hours of setting up on the shoot day, we spent another hour or two going through the script, tweaking things and ramping up specific parts of the story until it was exactly how I pictured it being, which was really exciting to see. We only rolled for a couple of hours. It was a great shoot and amazing to see the story come to life.

I must have spent at least a day looking for the right music and a couple of days in the edit cave. I’ve also just spent another couple of days re-polishing… I guess I’m a bit of a perfectionist… I wanted to build this immersive world where you hear other things going on around the room and the laughter in the background to question whether those people are actually enjoying themselves, or are they chasing the Red Pill, as seen in Tony’s fit of madness.

There’s a real dramatic intimacy and edginess. How would you like the audience to feel at the end and how have you directed those emotions?

I didn’t want to lead people down this clearly signposted path where they felt safe at the end, knowing exactly what had just happened. I wanted twists and questions to spark conversation. I wanted some aspect of relatability, but for people to make their own way to that point of understanding. As George represents the voice of reason, I wanted the audience to feel as if they’re sat on his shoulder. People offer a shoulder to cry on, or an ear to listen to. That’s where I wanted the audience to be. Not being “spoken to” directly, but listening from a place of security. Shallow depth, haze and lighting all adds to the intimacy and mystery. Tony is shot from a less obscure angle and has a touch more space around him, as I wanted that feeling of vulnerability. I think it has a strange, uneasy feel to it. At least, I hope it does.

How does Red Pill fit with your other work in terms of themes and ideas? And where can we watch it?

When it comes to my narrative work, I almost don’t want to write a synopsis or tell people what it’s about. I prefer to drop the viewer into this world I’ve created and give them the chance to work out what’s going on. With Red Pill, I tell people it’s about a desperate man and his addiction and it’s interesting to hear what people have to say about it. I think shorts are such a unique breed. You have hardly any time to establish your characters so I think you have to be quite edgy and different, especially if you’re unravelling something with dialogue over the course of 10 minutes or so. But I enjoy that process and the challenge of creating these characters and hearing glimpses of their stories. A few other scripts I’m writing all follow this idea, including Bad Beat 2. For now, you can find Red Pill on my website!

Thank you!

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Jake Cauty | website | Instagram

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