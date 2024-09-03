Point Of Change | doc has local resonance plus global impact

“Shh, it’s a locals’ beach,” is something we’ve heard on our travels in Devon, Cornwall and the South West. And it’s exactly what surfing doc Point Of Change is exploring.

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This part of the world might not be so much home to malaria (but the jury’s out about Black Magic), but director Rebecca Coley’s inspired documentary about the surfing folklore has a local resonance as well as global impact.

Rebecca Coley grew up surfing and knew about Point at Nias Island, Indonesia, which was whispered with mystery. And as soon as she scratched the surface it was something she wanted to dive into.

Holding local and incoming surfer voices, the film explores those dreamy desires, lived experience and the gritty real.

“Things are not black and white,” Rebecca told the Up Coming peeps. “Everything is complicated. We, as human beings, are complicated. We all hold polarities and contradictions, even within ourselves. It’s a complicated situation. I thought, ‘let’s try to be in that grey area and let’s hold that’.”

That nuanced and probably more honest truth the film strives for is helped with a combo of Super 8 archive plus animation as well as contemporary interviews. There’s also an original score from Oscar (TM) composer Stephen Warbeck and new music from Paul Oakenfold and local musicians. All in all, it creates a picture of a society changed by forces beyond their control.

“In this true story the new colonials are surfers, innocent travelling hippies with no idea of the culture they are walking into,” says the blurb about this quiet corner of the world, that had a cultural takeover and all the grey that’s in between.

Watch Point of Change at the Exeter Phoenix with an in person Q&A with the director on Wednesday 4 September. Book your tickets and plan your questions

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