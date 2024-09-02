Making your fears tangible | Tracey Norman on folklore and vampires

Folklorist Tracey Norman is at Hell-Tor to talk about the folk roots of vampires, (which even includes the tale of a rare English vampire). She tells D&CFilm about how of folk fact made an impact on film fiction

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We live in a push-button AI world, how important is folklore to our everyday?

Folklore is all around us every day and new folklore is being created all the time – we just might not be aware of it. Lovelocks, assemblages (such as Ianto’s Shrine in Cardiff), yarnbombing, creepy clowns, and darker figures such as Slenderman and Momo all have their place in the tapestry of stories which makes up our modern life. Shared beliefs such as these help us to understand our place in our culture.



There’s some of Dracula that’s set in Exeter, but Vampires are from Transylvania, right?

Some of the earliest vampire stories originate from eastern Europe, and they aren’t merely folkloric, either. There are cases in the historical record, for example, which were given gravitas when members of the military wrote up eyewitness testimony following events in their locality in the early 1700s. Of course, what they were actually witnessing was simply post-mortem changes to the human body.

There are numerous types of folkloric vampires from a wide variety of cultures and traditions, but the figure we know today as the stereotypical vampire has mainly evolved from the literary vampires of the 1800s, with Stoker’s Dracula paving the way for many of the stereotypes we see today. Theatre, too, has added enduring features to the vampire figure, such as Bela Lugosi’s evening-dress-and-cape combo.

You’ve also written about witches, who also hold a place in our psyche. What is it about these images that make them so persistent and are there any similarities or noticeable differences between culture’s approach to witches and vampires?

This is an interesting one, because the figure of the witch is often used in a negative context, whereas the vampire is romanticised, and perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised that a stereotypical witch is an ugly female, while a stereotypical vampire is a dashing male…? Humans have always created monsters in order to make their fears tangible, and both witches and vampires can be used to explore and reflect our society and ourselves, whether it is holding up a mirror to our own dark traits, or celebrating the power and empowerment of women.

Tracey Norman

My first experience was reading Dracula (probably in my early teens if not before), and then discovering the delights of Christopher Lee’s vampire movies – I have particular recollections of Dracula: Prince of Darkness. My interest in folklore and the supernatural, and my love of Byron and Mary Shelley, grew from this, and quickly developed into a deeper and persistent fascination.



There’s lots to get your teeth into with vampires (sorry). Who should attend your talk at Hell-Tor?

My talk looks at some of the lesser-known vampire types and examines one of England’s (tragically few) vampire stories, so anyone who shares my interest in the subject, or who is curious and wants to learn a little more, should come along. You’ll discover the link between certain foodstuffs and vampires, learn about some of the eastern European vampire stories, ponder deviant burials and how to prevent revenants, and find out why printer ink also features in the talk.

Thank you, Tracey!

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