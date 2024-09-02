“Big universal frightening things are pretty much eternal” | Kim Newman

Vampires are big universal frightening things, but they also have guile, nuance and a dash of the debonair – all of which make them seductive as well as scary. Kim Newman talks vampires at the Hell-Tor festival, and we caught up with him

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At least one famous Vampire is renowned for shape-shifting, what inspired you to shape-shift Vampires into the ruling elite in your Anno Dracula series?

KIM: Here’s how Anno Dracula evolved. At University in 1978, I took a course entitled Late Victorian Revolt, tought by the poet Laurence Lerner and Norman Mackenzie (H.G. Wells’s biographer), for which I wrote a thesis (‘The Secular Apocalypse: The End of the World in Turn of the Century Fictions’) which later cropped up as the work of the main character of my novel third novel, Jago. For the thesis, I read up on invasion narratives (George Chesney’s ‘The Battle of Dorking‘, Wells’s The War in the Air, Saki’s When William Came), which imagine England overwhelmed by its enemies (usually the Germans).

I was already interested in alternate history science fiction, and recognised in these mostly-fotgotten stories the precursors of the many 20th Century stories which imagine an alternative outcome to the Second World War featuring a Nazi occupation of Britain (Len Deighton’s SS/GB, Kevin Brownlow’s film It Happened Here). In a footnote to my section on invasions, I described Dracula’s campaign of conquest in Stoker’s 1897 novel as ‘a one-man invasion’.

I’m not sure when all the connections were made, but at some point in the early ’80s it occurred to me that there might be story potential in an alternative outcome in which Dracula defeats his enemies and fulfils his stated intention to conquer Britain. It still seems to me something of a disappointment that Stoker’s villain, after all his meticulous planning and with 500 years of scheming monstrousness under his cloak has no sooner arrived in Britain than he trips up and sows the seeds of his eventual undoing by an unlikely pursuit of the wife of a provincial solicitor.

Van Helsing describes Dracula’s project in Britain as to become ‘the father or furthurer of a new order of beings, whose road must lead through Death, not Life’. Yet Stoker allegorises Dracula’s assault on Britain entirely as an attack on the Victorian family, an emblem of all the things he prized and saw as fragile. It just struck me as an interesting avenue to explore the kind of England, the kind of world, that would result if Van Helsing and his family of fearless vampire killers were defeated and Dracula was allowed to father and further his new order.

What vampire characteristics are most useful for shaping a story?



KIM: That they shapeshift – they’re the most adaptable of the classic monster/myth figures, so you have a whole range from relatively innocent characters like the Sesame Street Count, Count Duckula or Bunnicula the Vegetarian Vampire to outright monsters like, say, Nosferatu.

Where have vampires evolved most – between pages or on screen?



KIM: The lurches in vampire fiction have come from both media – obviously, the 19th century vampire from Polidori’s ‘The Vampyre’ and LeFanu’s ‘Carmilla’ to Stoker’s Dracula is a literary beast … but since Nosferatu (1922), vampires have been a screen fixture. The figure of Dracula also evolved thanks to successful stage versions in the 1920s. The movies have periodically reinvented Dracula/vampires, but so has television (Dark Shadows, True Blood) and major franchises are rooted in books – Anne Rice, Stephenie Meyer.

Anno Dracula seems ripe for development into a streaming series if not movie franchise. Have there been, or are there plans for the books to be put on screen?



KIM: It’s been under option to various folk for over 30 years now but never come together – possibly because it’s a big, expensive, challenging project. When the book came out, there was little precedent for a multiverse-type ‘fictional characters with alternate outcome’ drama so there was a problem even establishing the premise of the story – which shouldn’t be an issue now. Currently, it’s in active development with a UK company, probably as a TV/streaming series – but no definite news of production.

How has horror changed over time and have vampires kept pace?



KIM: I think the essence is still the same – the big universal frightening things are pretty much eternal – but, of course, you get specific horrors keyed to whatever your current bugbear is… so there have been vampire stories which reflect contemporary issues. With AIDS and COVID, there have been a bunch of disease-related vampire stories (though that was an aspect of both Dracula and Nosferatu in the first place – it’s just been heightened by shared contemporary experience). There have always been obvious political readings of the vampire – Karl Marx used vampirism as a metaphor for capitalism, and the notion of the aristocrat in the castle on the mountain sucking the life out of all the peasants in the village below can plainly be read as a political cartoon.

What got you into Vampires – what was your first vampire experience?



KIM: When I was 11 years old, my parents let me stay up past my bed-time to watch the 1931 Tod Browning-Bela Lugosi version of Dracula on television. I can’t overestimate the effect this has had on the subsequent course of my life, since the film was the spark which lit the flames of my interests in horror and cinema*. I was captivated by Dracula, and became an obsessive in the way only an 11-year-old can be obsessive. I think my parents expected the craze to wear off, but obviously it never did. Among my first attempts at writing was a one-page play, based on the film, which I typed, starred in, and directed in drama class at Dr Morgan’s Grammar School in Autumn, 1970. Mercifully, this juvenilia has been lost. Shortly afterwards, I read (and reread) Bram Stoker’s novel, and went out of my way to catch as many Dracula movies as possible. I had the Aurora glow-in-the-dark hobby kit (‘Frightning Lightning Strikes!’) of Lugosi as the Count, and began to collect other novels (far fewer then than there are now) which sequelised, imitated, parodied or ripped off the character. When I happened to return to the building which had been Dr Morgan’s assembly hall in February 1989, the stage was set for that year’s school play, Dracula, which I regarded as a personal vindication.

*Digging a bit deeper, Lugosi can’t have been the first Dracula I saw … I think that was Malcolm Rogers in ‘Journey Into Terror’, a 1965 episode of Doctor Who. He turned out to be a robot in a future haunted house exhibit, but that was a Dalek/Classic Monsters crossover (the Frankenstein Monster was in it too) so that’s something. I also saw Peter Butterworth as a funny Dracula in the 1969 TV special Carry On Christmas, with Bernard Bresslaw as the Frankenstein Monster and Barbara Windsor as the Bride of Frankenstein. I suspect I must have come across a few cartoon Draculas and whatnot as well, of the sort I’ve been collecting for my online Your Daily Dracula feature – archived here https://johnnyalucard.com/2020/11/10/your-daily-dracula-archive/

Why have vampires had such a lasting allure?



KIM: Of all the great monsters, vampires are the most interesting – because they’re truly terrifying, ghastly creatures, but also intelligent enough to have a conversation with and frequently style icons of some sort. They can be played in many different ways – more so than, say, werewolves or mummies – and part of the fun of Anno Dracula for me was finding out how many ways I could present vampires, from fiendish monster to sympathetic superhuman, in one universe. I think the persistence of the vampire theme isn’t down to one particular interpretation, but the fact that there are so many possible meanings of the myth. Vampires are, undoubtedly, the sexiest of the major monsters, which certainly helps.

There’s lots to get your teeth into with vampires (sorry), who should attend your talk at Hell-Tor?

KIM: Pretty much everyone, of course.

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