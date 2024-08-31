“Fun is the key ingredient” | Film and cosplay help charity’s work

The power of creativity can help build friendships, learn new skills and gain confidence. The Comic and Movie Fest Falmouth raises funds and awareness for the True Butterflies charity. Everything Else Film Production were there to engage and use their skills to make some films to show what goes on. They got together to tell D&CFilm what the event and the charity

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Tell us a little bit about Falmouth movie and anime fest?

Comic, Movie and Anime fest is an event originally designed to be a celebration of the children in our cosplay workshops to show their outfits off and celebrate how far they have come. Today the event stands as a place where as well as the children but also lovers of film, stories and comics, come together either in cosplay or as themselves to stand with us against abuse, raise funds for the support of the families we work with and have an amazing time, with no judgement but a celebration of their cosplay builds and all things geeky!

Angela Lowe (executive director at True Butterflies Foundation)

What does it mean when you talk about the power of Cosplay?

Through the cosplay workshops set up by Angela Lowe and True Butterflies Foundation, we have seen how cosplay can make a huge difference to a child recovering from trauma. In many cases the child can become insular, they may have trouble with communication, forming bonds with others, lack of self-worth. Cosplay is an amazing way of showing a child they can be ‘anything’ they wish in life and that their past needn’t affect their futures. Throughout the workshops we see a child’s confidence grow. They begin to form friendships and bonds with their peers, they learn new skills, gaining the confidence to move forward and create things themselves, not just in cosplay but throughout their lives.

Nick Hager Hunter

Can you tell us more about the purpose of the charity?

The True Butterflies Foundation is a Cornwall-based registered charity that supports survivors of domestic abuse of all ages. The organisation offers a broad range of support services, including mentoring, counselling, therapeutic workshops and court support.

Angela Lowe

True Butterflies foundation was founded to support, rebuild and empower families affected by domestic abuse, through therapy, mentoring, counselling, workshops and more. True Butterflies Foundation stays with the family throughout their journey, not limiting the support on offer. Ensuring the family has the tools in needs to recover from the trauma of domestic abuse, and empower them to move forward.

Nick Hager Hunter

How important is fun at the convention?

Fun is the key ingredient for a convention. Some of the children we work with have been through severe trauma at the hands of others. Comic Movie and Anime Fest is a way for us all to stand together, shoulder to shoulder with these children and show them we are with them, and hopefully reigniting their imaginations.

We want all of our attendees to have fun, seeing the amazing costumes, buying awesome merch from their favourite comics, films, books and TV shows.

Watching and participating in competitions, listening to the panels and maybe thinking of how to make their own costumes for next year. We want people to come to CMA and feel accepted, in a non-judgmental, fun environment they can relax in and just be whoever they wish to be. This year we had characters from Guardians of the Galaxy, Star Wars, Anime, Marvel, DC, Toy Story, Harry Potter, Monsters Inc, video games and more… what’s not to love?

Nick Hager Hunter

What was it like to collaborate with Everything Else Productions at your latest event?

We have loved meeting members of the Everything Else Productions team, it has been a great experience for us and amazing to have you standing with us against abuse. It has been good to observe the team working and are really looking forward to the end result.

Angela Lowe

EEP created a series of videos for you. What do you hope the videos achieve?

We hope to achieve increased awareness of the charity, so we can help and connect with more people. To show some of the elements of what we do and to raise funds to enable us to continue reaching out to people in need.

Angela Lowe

Where can we find out more about your charity and upcoming events?

You can connect with us through our website www.truebutterlfies.org. We are also on Facebook, Instagram and you can email us at info@truebutterflies.org

Director’s statement.

True Butterflies is a charity which supports families that have gone through domestic abuse with no time limit to the support they offer. If you need them, they are there. Everything Else Productions was tasked to capture the ethos of the charity behind the fun of the cosplay convention. It gave us a unique vantage point as observers that allowed us to see the hard work, passion and energy that the people behind the charity pour into bringing this annual event to life.

Luke King Abbott, Project Director

Producer’s Statement.

Forgetting myself as a filmmaker for a second, I came back from this event a changed and more complete person. I expected to create a quality project, but I didn’t expect for the work of this charity to touch my heart as much as it did. I am proud of the small contribution we were able to offer, I hope we are able to further their cause and bring attention to this critically important work. My personal payment is the lifelong friends I made along the way!

Aaron R Dorey

Producer’s Statement.

Everything Else Productions were invited to record the comic con on film so we sent several members of our team to video and interview the people there, the guests and the charity members and I realised throughout the course of the weekend the amount of work the charity was doing. After hearing some of the interviews from people that the charity had helped, I discovered that this is a massive thing that they are doing. True Butterflies are making a really positive

impact both for families and individuals through the work that they do and Everything Else Productions are proud to support them in the future; I look forward to working with them next year. I loved the whole event and the people running the charity are so friendly and so kind.-

Russell (Rusty) Dorey

True Butterflies Foundation is a Cornwall-based registered charity that supports survivors of domestic abuse of all ages. Find out about the work it does True Butterflies | web | Facebook | Instagram

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