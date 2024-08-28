Fear and creativity | unlock your superpower

“Fear,” says Dr Rachel Knightley, “is a good place to start.”

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The author, lecturer, founder of The Writers’ Gym and business and personal coach will be at the Hell-Tor festival in Exeter, sharing a writers workshop entitled Your Fear: Your Creative Superpower. This is an ideal beginning.

Fear and creativity

Especially as Rachel describes the interplay between fear and creativity, and how embracing fear can foster self-discovery and creative expression. And her involvement in horror came from a decade-long journey, which kinda proves the point.

“I thought I didn’t like horror 10 years ago,” she tells D&CFilm, “and that’s despite loving Gothic horror and Victorian novels.” She saw horror as “blood and gore and people’s limbs falling off in a boring way”.

But all that changed.

The dark corners

“I did not notice that, actually, all of the fiction that I loved most was psychological,” says Rachel. It’s about being able to look into the dark corners: of rooms, of memory, of personality. It’s about the character building up the courage to really look at what is already there. Already part of them.

“What horror does – what all good literature does – and all of my job as a business and personal coach does,” says Rachel, “is ask: ‘Where are we? Where do we want to be?’ And then look at the things about ourselves that give us the best chances, the strongest opportunities to do what we want.”

It’s a pretty powerful proposition, and Rachel’s strong and sunny conviction is compelling. As is her enthusiasm and insight.

That 10-year transition to the dark side started when she met her partner, Marc Morris (who is also at Hell-Tor), and he dared her to write a story in the genre.

The challenge fitted: she was in the process of finishing her PhD, working as a writer, lecturing for universities and coaching other writers.

The voice felt so right

“I wrote a story, and the voice felt so right. You know, when you know,” she says. “I could feel that something was really happening.”

The story won a writing award and got her noticed. She met her first editor in horror, Lynda E Rucker, who had loved that story, and had seen more of Rachel’s work. Lynda then introduced her to publisher Steve Shaw at Black Shuck Books, where Rachel published two collections: Beyond Glass, during lockdown, and the short story cycle Twisted Branches, last year.

Twisted Branches encompasses domestic noir and highlights Rachel’s Gothic influences. The stories cover five generations of one family in a family house, and how the different people, knowingly and unknowingly, mess up and light up each other’s lives the way that families do.

We stand in our own way

“For me, that’s where the excitement comes from,” says Rachel. “Yes, some ghostly and bloody things do happen along the way, but the point of all true horror is the way we stand in our own way as people. Horror is just the absolute perfect home for that.”

Rachel talks about playfulness – being unafraid to make mistakes or experiment with thoughts – and the iceberg barrier to writers getting published: all the stuff about yourself, self-esteem and how you feel about your free time, and how you feel about making time and deserving time to be creative.

The Hell-Tor workshop will include creative writing exercises and creative confidence exercises. “There’s some of what I do as a writer in there. There’s some of what I do as a coach in there,” she says.

More excited, more confident, more curious

“I hope people will come out more excited, more confident, more curious about their own writing. But it doesn’t stop on the page.” Creative confidence is about everything that you’re creating, and one of the things that haunts writers is not being able to move forward.

“Can you imagine a painter who thought they had to get the perfect top left-hand corner of a picture or a canvas before moving on to any of the rest of it?” asks Rachel (quoting her 2020 creative writing book, Your Creative Writing Toolkit).“The truth of it is, you don’t know what the first bit is going to look like until you’ve got the whole thing.”

The magic ‘if’

There’s a lot of finding that fun again, and pulling on the playful, inquisitive imagination. For some of this, Rachel calls back to her theatrical training.

“Most important of all is the magic “If”,” she says, citing Stanislavski’s technique of using emotion to create empathy with characters in different situations. In her own work, she talks about the ingredients of a writer’s “artist’s palette”: memory, imagination, observations, and questions about the world.

“The more the curiosity comes out with authentic thoughts and feelings, the more you build stories that are unique to you,” she says.

Creative surprises

Although, at a horror film fest, the workshops are not just filmmakers, nor are they solely for horror writers… or even writers.

“I came to horror through prose. I am working on a film script now, but what’s really important is to come and play with the creative equipment. It might be that somebody takes what they create in the workshop down a film route. It might be that somebody takes it down a completely different route: audio drama, poetry, novels, memoir. Actually, speaking personally, the surprises are the best bits.”

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