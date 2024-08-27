Kneecap | intense energy in one-of-a-kind film

A chaotic combination of humour, hip hop, and politics, Kneecap really is one of a kind. Directed by Rich Peppiatt, starring Móglaí Bap, DJ Próvaí, and Mo Chara, this film looks into the crazy lives of these charismatic and unique individuals and their even more unusual story. Kneecap has recently been released in cinemas and I urge anyone and everyone to see it, no matter your usual taste in films or music.

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Characters and comedy

It begins like any other film, we’re introduced to the characters, their lives, and their problems. This is quickly interrupted by the comedy within the film, over-the-top shots and sound effects soon let the audience know what they’re in for.

[embedyt] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2sCxDw8v5cY[/embedyt]

Meanwhile, political undertones (which usually aren’t actually that subtle) call out corrupt systems and the ongoing issues many people face in Ireland. In a way, the band comes to a point where they’re able to use these as an advantage in their music, after all, that’s what thousands of young people resonated with.

Unlikely combination

The busy and messy lives of the band members are gradually revealed throughout, whether it be family matters, run-ins with authority, or sudden career changes, each member brings something special to the band and the film. The unlikely combination of two young rappers and a school teacher, rising to fame for their witty, political, and controversial music makes for an incredibly engaging film.

Perfect balance

There is a perfect balance of high energy, loud, bright, and vibrant scenes of concerts and recording sessions, mixed with thoughtful and emotional scenes of difficult conversations and decisions having to be made. One of my favourite things about this film is we never really stay in one place for very long, it’s a continuous blend of emotions and styles.

Mesmerising

One of the most memorable elements of the film is the sound and the look. It doesn’t matter if you usually dislike hip-hop music, it’s the perfect fit for this film. The band’s sound reflects their vibrant and out-there performances. The filming of their gigs, from the earliest with almost no audience, to their last with huge crowds, remains the same. The audience feels like we’re there with them, in the crowd watching these amazing performers. These visuals then combined with their music is almost mesmerising. It’s quite refreshing to see a band whose passion and love for their work and music remained the same since their earliest days, in a time where many people only pursue it for that fame. Furthermore, they say something with their music, their strong beliefs that they stand by no matter what are essential to why they became so successful.

Intense energy and atmosphere

Kneecap’s intense energy and atmosphere will stay with you for a while after watching, their refusal to conform and drive to achieve what they believe in is oddly inspiring. No matter your music taste or political beliefs, there is something in this film for everyone. As we experience the ups and downs of the music industry, and learn from mistakes and crucial lessons with the characters, you will leave the cinema wanting to go back and watch it again.

Phoebe saw Kneecap at Studio 74 at the Exeter Phoenix.

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