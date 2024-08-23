Exeter Dance film festival returns for a third year

The annual Exeter Dance International Film Festival is now in its third year and returns to The Hall in Exeter for its third year for heaps of stunning films and activities as well as an online presence.

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The festival, which has attracted entries from 40 countries this year, offers two days of curated sessions including an exciting world-class selection of short dance films, Q&AS and networking opportunities.

There are also award ceremonies with 16 award categories and guest curators from the dance, film, art and music industries, with winners and honourable mentions to be announced. On the Sunday there is an optional morning dance workshop with Rosemary Lee. The Hall hosts world-class projection and sound, optional use of headsets for the immersive experience, a bar and even popcorn!

Brand new for this year, the festival offers flexible ticket options, including a day pass or evening pass, and a film screening weekend pass. This event is perfect for a range of audiences, including dance and film lovers, arts students (with student concession tickets on offer), and is also the perfect event for anyone who might be new to the dance and film festival world.

EDIFF is a not-for-profit festival set up by local dance artist and award-winning filmmaker Jenny Pill, who is co-facilitator of the South West Dance Hub and Swift Dance Co, the company in residence at Exeter Phoenix.

The festival is followed by an online event, which runs from 21-27 October via our online screener, featuring the films from the live event, plus additional Official Selection films.

Exeter Dance International Film Festival (EDIFF) runs from 19-20 October. Tickets can be booked for the in-person festival via ticketsource.co.uk/exeter-dance-international-film-festival Tickets can be booked for the online festival via ediff.co.uk/online-festival

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