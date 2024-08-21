‘Everyone’s got a secret’ | actor Craig Russell on new film Protein

A dark flame burns through new horror thriller Protein. Falmouth filmmaker and actor Craig Russell is the smouldering centre of the dark action.

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[embedyt] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=puEVpTw9J6k[/embedyt]

Craig plays Sion, a drifter that combines his shadowy past with a sense of justice and a taste for, well, protein.

A world that inhabits pain

The film, which premieres at Fright Fest, ripples with strong performances throughout and has an intricate story that explores not just the horror of the situation, but also toxic male relationships and a world that inhabits pain and areas of grey.

“Everyone’s got a secret. Everyone’s lying to everyone else,” Craig tells D&CFilm when we catch up with him.

Director Tony Burke wrote the film 10 years ago, starting with a short with Craig in the same role. The themes have remained and the story has expanded.

Preparation

“I loved the script, but didn’t see all the detail,” admits the actor. But the role of a homeless drifter was one Craig thoroughly prepared for.

“I like to eat,” he says. “But I knew that this guy wouldn’t.” Craig went on a semi-fasting diet and lost two and a half stone in three months. “I wanted him to look like food really mattered to him, so he really needed to eat, and he would eat whatever he could eat if it meant getting some protein in.”

As well as creating the wiry character, Craig explored the impact of PTSD. He met former military people and explored the effects of the stress they were under. The performance nods to the stories he’s been told.

“I also spoke with a friend in the army who served in Iraq and Afghanistan around the time that Sion would have served in those places. And he told me some awful things that he’d seen and witnessed and experienced. He doesn’t have the PTSD, but he said a lot of his colleagues and friends do. So I got a real understanding of the effects of PTSD,” says Craig, who supplemented that research with watching loads of documentaries about murderers. Lots of whom were people who had lost their way for a minute, he says. He also watched documentaries about cannibalism. “They weren’t nice people,” he comments.

Likeable

It was key for Craig to find a way to make Sion likeable, for the audience to have sympathy for him despite what he does.

“It makes the viewer question themselves,” says Craig. “You watch this guy do these awful things and you’re still rooting for him at the end of the movie.” And you are.

If you think turning a meat-masticating monster into an anti-hero was a bit of a task, getting the film made is a tale of epic to-ing and fro-ing.

Production

Craig first auditioned for the short in September 2014, and it was shot in November 2014. It picked up a bit of momentum and Tony wrote the feature. After a false start with a producer, Craig jumped on board in that role after his success producing Canaries, a comedy sci-fi horror shot over three continents – Europe and North America, and Asia – that was sold to Sky Movies and all over the world. Cue two fundraising campaigns amid two lockdowns, and eventually the film was shot on its third attempt in 2021. Then, during post-production, key members of the crew were lost for months because Covid and other responsibilities.

Brain tumour

And it was during post that Craig’s brain tumour became known. It had been growing for 15 years, and he was on the way to becoming blind and deaf.

“The impact on the family was awful,” he says. Craig puts his recovery down to his wife, who was his carer, a parent and also working, as well as the neurological team at Derriford Hospital in Plymouth. “My wife was faced with a very real chance of raising our two boys on her own.” .

He now campaigns around the awareness of brain tumours. He tells us: you more chance of surviving a plane crash than a brain tumour; only 12 per cent of people diagnosed with a brain tumour will survive; there are 16,000 new cases every year in the UK alone; of all the cancers, the brain tumour is the biggest killer in children and young adults under 40.

It was while he was in hospital that Craig saw the first cuts of Protein. Now he’s preparing for the premiere at Fright Fest. But he’s not been kicking up his heels (or taking it easy) in between. You could say part of his recovery has been getting out in front of the camera again.

Cracking on

“I had the operation in the March,” he says. While still in hospital, he filmed a self tape. “And I did a TV movie down here in Cornwall in the July. That was quite tough,” he admits, “because the makeup on the back of my head was agony.” Craig’s skull has been rebuilt with a plastic / concrete mix. Then, four months after the tumour was removed, he had a fight scene in Bath with seven stuntmen.

Protein is already raising eyebrows and interest, even ahead of its premiere at Fright Fest in London, and Craig is looking to get his third feature as producer off the ground: a dark comedy horror. Plus he’s developing a TV series.

“I’m just cracking on,” he says. “Life’s too short.”

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