Pirates: Behind the Legends | iconic Cornish locations

A new pirate documentary series has arrived on screens in the UK. Pirates: Behind the Legends is an eight-part series exploring the untold stories of some of the world’s most infamous pirates from Franics Drake to Bartholomew Roberts.

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The show combines academic interviews and dramatic reconstructions, many of which were filmed in Cornwall, with viewers being able to spot some iconic Cornish locations such as Charlestown Harbour, Trebah Garden & Pendennis Castle amongst others.

The pirates, many of whom are played by leading or emerging Cornwall-based actors including Rory Wilton (Fisherman’s Friends, Poldark, Doc Martin), Tim Cartwright (Werewolf in England, Freeze), Sinead Ferguson (Pieces of Us) and Henry Austwick (Swashbuckling Cornwall).

Swashbuckling Cornwall (SC) also provided arms and armourer services along with fight direction for the production helping to bring in real Swashbuckling Action!

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Henry from SC said: “One of the biggest challenges with documentaries is time and money. As a team we had to create a world that spanned the globe, covering over 100 years in less than a week, at a time when technology and weapons were changing rapidly.

“One of the biggest perks of course is being out on the High Seas in costume whilst treading the decks of a Spanish Galleon. I was lucky enough to play Captain William Kidd, which meant that I ended up going aloft into the rigging – no easy feat when wearing breeches.”

Watch Pirates: Behind the Legends on National Geographic

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