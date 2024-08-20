No limits. No rules | Reanimated – Animating horror with Ashley Thorpe

Ashley Thorpe has a canny knack of creating unnerving and absorbing style, substance and sophistication through his work, whether they are gothic re-tellings of Devon folklore (The Hairy Hands), interwar psycho-drama (The Screaming Skull) or the rich retelling of the most haunted house in England (Borley Rectory). He’s at the Hell-Tor festival discussing his career, techniques and inspiration. We caught up with him for a few choice questions…

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In a world of CGI, why animation?

Animation represents endless possibilities. That’s the reason that I fell in love with it. No limits. No rules. I always felt as if my imagination wanted to see what was over the horizon and animation gives you the wings to do that. Like any art form there are so many different styles of animation, so many disciplines, and they can be combined and reinvented. I’d be a hypocrite if I said that I didn’t use CGI. I’m no purist. I make a living out of it, but the computer is just a tool, just like a brush and I’ve always tried to approach each job with a varied set of tools. It’s the end result that you’re chasing and I will use whatever tool looks relevant and useful in my toolbox. I must admit that I don’t often tend to chase ‘realism’ too much. I come from a painting background so I don’t like my art too ‘clean’. I’m all about texture.

What are the challenges and joys of animation filmmaking?

The biggest challenge – especially when doing it for a living – is that clients rarely appreciate how long it takes to create an animated sequence. The amount of times that I’ve been approached to work on something and be told that my rate would be calculated by how long the sequence was, rather than how complex it was to create. I could create a bouncing ball loop in about 5 minutes that lasted for an hour. I’ve created 10-second shots that took me 4 weeks. I turned down a job just last night for a horror movie, a thing with distribution lined up, where they genuinely wanted me to create a 20-second sequence for £200. You’re alright, thanks, ha ha. That’s the downside.

“I think that there’s something innately magical about animation and that alone can be enough to connect.“ Ashley Thorpe

The joy of it is that it’s actually an incredibly rewarding and insanely varied job. I literally never know what I’m going to be working on (subject or style) from month to month, sometimes week to week. That side of it is glorious. And of course you are meeting new people each time, collaborating with new directors and other artists. It is a job, I do it to earn a living of course, but it’s also something that I love and that I still feel that I’m learning. I’m still a student and I learn something new – whether for fun, to challenge myself or necessity – on every job.

The other joy is the teaching. Those animation clubs that I run with Graham Hayter at the Exeter Phoenix are an endless source of inspiration. Some of those films made by the young people in Animated plus are just phenomenal and remind me why I fell in love with animation in the first place.

How do you get your animations to connect with people?

I think that there’s something innately magical about animation and that alone can be enough to connect. It’s breathing life into clay or watching a drawing get up and move. It’s magic. You see it in the eyes of adult and child alike. With animation you can also be quite expressive and talk in abstracts, conjuring deeper meaning from images and messages. In fact, I actually think that the most powerful animations tend to be purely visual. I love animation as an art form that tells stories. I’m not a marketing guy. I have no idea what ‘people’ want. Hell, I’m not always entirely convinced that people even deserve nice things. I often work with groups creating animated press materials etc, but my job is about hopefully successfully and artistically delivering an interesting idea. I have a gut feeling for when something is ‘working’, when that little light goes on. I’m not someone who thinks about the audience very much. My loyalty is to the idea.

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