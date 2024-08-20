Full Fibre Broadband: How It’s Helping Keep Film Alive

The latest figures show that the UK’s film industry is thriving and continues to contribute billions to the national economy. As per the official figures released by the British Film Institute (BFI), box office takings amounted to about £958m last year, representing a 4% increase from 2022.

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The increase was also observed for cinema admissions, which grew by 5.5% from 2022 to reach 123.6 million in 2023. Significant investments in film production are expected to sustain the growth of the film industry, as the BFI report also notes £1.36bn spent on producing 207 feature films.

But beyond increased spending on film production, another factor that can drive growth and keep filmmaking alive is increased access to high-speed internet, specifically full fibre broadband. Below, we provide a brief overview of full fibre broadband adoption in the UK and how it can be a tool for growth and transformation in the film industry.

An introduction to full fibre broadband

Compared to standard broadband connections that use copper wires to deliver data from networks, full fibre services utilise a new network of fibre optic cables for faster speeds. As such, UK-based internet service provider Zzoomm notes that full fibre broadband can provide upload/download speeds ranging from 150 to 2000Mbps. Fibre cables can also carry more data than standard cables, so homes and businesses that subscribe to this type of broadband can rely on symmetrical speeds with little to no buffering.

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Due to the giga-speeds offered by full fibre broadband, the UK government’s Digital Connectivity Forum sought to determine the current accessibility and adoption of full fibre networks. According to the DCF’s latest findings, 64.05% of premises across the UK can access full fibre broadband, while 28% are already connected to this high-speed network.

As coverage of gigabit-capable broadband services like fibre is expected to reach 90-94% in less than two years, the following section highlights how high-speed connectivity options can benefit film production, distribution, and viewership.

How full fibre broadband transforms the film industry

Enabling cost-effective video production

When looking at feature film budgets in the UK, the average cost of domestic film production is estimated to be £1.97 million. Such costs can be hefty for independent filmmakers and studios, but editing and production can be more cost-effective with the help of high-speed internet provided by full fibre broadband.

When filmmakers, editors, and other post-production staff have reliable internet speeds, they can use cloud-based management software like Yamdu anytime and anywhere. The tool can streamline collaborative workflows and reduce production time and costs by consolidating all production data, such as calendars and cast and crew information.

Expanding film distribution channels

Beyond saving money for digitally produced films, high-speed data networks also provide filmmakers with greater opportunities to distribute their films to audiences not only across the UK but all over the world. For instance, a previous post highlights how the filmmaking firm JPC Film was able to grow as a production company and reach more audiences by uploading its films online.

The film studio produced 12 films and garnered over a billion views, and this can also become a reality for filmmakers everywhere if they have access to reliable upload speeds that can promote and publish their work on video-sharing platforms like YouTube, Vimeo, and Dailymotion.

Promoting alternative viewing formats for audiences

Lastly, the film industry can grow and sustain viewership by leveraging internet access for alternative viewing formats. Besides attending cinematic showings and watching online uploads, audiences can conveniently support films on streaming platforms through full fibre internet that provides low latency and zero buffers.

As the streaming segment of the film and TV industry is projected to rise to £6 billion over the next few years, audience growth can also contribute to the creation of at least 30,000 new jobs for filming and production.

Continue reading the posts here at D&C Film for more news and insights on the film industry.

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