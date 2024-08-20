Every wanted to fly? | Introduction to Wirework

Every wanted to fly? Swashbuckling Cornwall, The Poly & Yskynna have teamed up to bring you a two hour ‘Introduction to Wirework’ for film as a warm-up to exciting events happening this October-November at The Poly.

Join 1,660 other subscribers.

This workshop is open to anyone (over 18) who has ever wondered just what it might be like to flip through the air or descend like their favourite superhero from the sky!

Across the two hours you will get the chance to ‘fly’ and haul others into the air as well as understand basic safety, harness, balance and awareness, rope work and much more.

To allow you to get the most from this workshop numbers are limited so please book asap so as not to miss out.

Hullo... Thank you for reading. We could do with your help to keep going. All our content is free... But if you can, you can support us to continue bringing you this coverage, these articles, interviews and reviews. This connection with real indie filmmakers. It's here we encourage you to get out, watch indie films, support crowdfunders, go to your local venue. And if you can, Pay What You Can to keep all this going. From £1 a week - £4 a month - a fiver, or whatever you can spare. Much appreciated.

But what is ‘Wirework’? Wirework is a technique used in stunt performance and action films to create the illusion of superhuman feats such as flying, jumping or defying gravity. It involves the use of wires, harnesses, and rigging equipment to suspend actors in mid-air and allow them to perform impressive feats.

This is a physical workshop as such a basic level of fitness and mobility is required to take part.

The Introduction to Wirework workshop is at The Poly on Wednesday 4 September. Book your place

Swashbuckling Cornwall | web | Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

Pay What You Can.

We run on fumes and caffeine. Show your support for our coverage. Make it regular. Or as a thank you :)

Related