The English Riviera’s own film festival marks a decade of success

It’s time to roll out the red carpet, ready the projector, and put the champagne on ice: the English Riviera International Film Awards are back!

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Showcases

The Awards are held to showcase emerging acting, production and filmmaking talent from across the globe, and they form the highlight of the English Riviera Film Festival, Torbay’s very own Cannes-style event that celebrates its 10th anniversary in 2025. And a retrospective event at Torquay Museum in November will mark those 10 years with a special screening of a selection of the films that have won awards during that time. It will be an opportunity to see the early works of many industry names that have since gone on to produce work in mainstream film and television.

Local and international submissions

Beginning in 2015 as a single day’s gathering of South West film enthusiasts and makers, the English Riviera Film Festival has grown to become a year round programme of screening, workshops and networking across the Bay. And the Festival is now open to local and international submissions for the 2025 Film Awards that will culminate in an awards ceremony on March 15.

Milestone

Festival Director and the man behind Torbay film production company Emberlense is John Tomkins, and he’s excited about this milestone year for the film festival.

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“I honestly never anticipated that what began in 2015 would, a decade later, be attracting delegates to Torbay not just from across the country, but from overseas as well. And the remarkable thing is that the Festival team, including myself, is entirely voluntary.

“We do this because we believe in local filmmaking talent and want to put Torbay and the South West on the map as a place the film industry can do business, not just as a spectacular filming location, but a source of emerging talent from film making disciplines across the board.”

Submit

Filmmakers wishing to submit entries for the 2025 Film Awards can view qualifying conditions and submission process at: https://filmfreeway.com/TheEnglishRivieraFilmFestival2025

Tickets for the 10th Anniversary screening will be on sale in September 2024 and tickets for 2025 Awards will be on sale in January 2025

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