The Memory Boom | Torn moments in time

The Memory Boom takes the Exeter Archive Project as the starting point for an exploration of dementia. Filmmaker Xenia Glen explains how she embarked on the process and included people with lived experience

How did you find out about the Archive Project and what appealed to you about it?

I learned about the Archive Project through Jim Read at Shooting People, the filmmaker’s network. The project appealed to me because I had previously used archive footage in documentaries and docuseries and wanted to explore using archive footage in a more experimental way. The flexibility to create an artistic response to the Archive Project was particularly appealing; I was especially interested in working with the archive footage because it was 16mm film that had naturally degraded over time. The Archive Project also appealed to me because it was open to applications from residents of the South West, and I’m based in Dorset. I was keen to work with commissioners who had created a unique opportunity for regionally based artists and filmmakers.

How does the archive film fit in with your previous filmmaking and what are the challenges you faced?

As a disabled filmmaker with non-visible health conditions, I make films that visually and audibly express the internal symptoms of non-visible health conditions. This is evident in my previous short films Backbone (BBC3) and Alo (BFI London Film Festival, Sundance Film Festival London). In The Memory Boom, I explored the internal symptoms of memory deterioration and the broader experience of dementia.

The Memory Boom is an experimental documentary that recreates the experiences of dementia through spoken word, dramatic reconstruction, and the disintegrated archive footage, featuring major historical events and world travel from the ‘30s to the ‘60s. The film is framed from inside the mind of a hospitalised grandfather with severe dementia. The deteriorated archive footage serves as a visual exploration of his dementia-affected memories.

“A poignant meditation on memory, loss and living. Memory Boom skilfully uses disintegrating 16mm archive to activate the minds of its spectator.”

Jess Wheeler (BFI NETWORK Talent Executive Film Hub South West)

The main challenge was finding participants willing to share their experiences with dementia. As an ethically-led filmmaker, it was crucial to make the filmmaking process comfortable for participants and co-creators. To achieve this, I held writing workshops instead of traditional documentary interviews, allowing participants to share their experiences conversationally in response to the archive footage. These stories were then scripted and narrated by individuals with lived experience of the film’s subject.

What was the most surprising aspect of dealing with the archive and your responses to it?

When I was commissioned, I hadn’t seen the archive and didn’t know what to expect. The degraded quality of the footage inspired me to use the archive as an experimental exploration of memory loss. I hadn’t made an experimental or entirely archive-based film before, so initially, I found it challenging to build on my references for The Memory Boom, such as Everywhere At The End of Time by The Caretaker, Sans Soleil by Chris Marker, and the works of Stan Brakhage. Fortunately, I was supported by my filmmaking partners: producer Yemi Adegbulu, development producer Lily Baldwin, and Antosh Wojcik, who contributed as a writer, performer, workshop facilitator, composer, and sound designer.

How did you run the workshops and what sort of reaction did you get?

I ran several workshops with Antosh in Dorset at the studio of our production company, Sleepwalker. We also collaborated with Villages in Action and Exeter Phoenix to run workshops in Devon. During the workshops, we played unedited clips from the archive and asked participants to share their responses to them. Most participants were reminded of their grandparents or wanted to know how the archive footage had become decayed and broken. In later workshops, we showed early edits of The Memory Boom to the participants, who provided valuable feedback.

“The Memory Boom uses degraded archive footage to uniquely and carefully depict dementia-affected memories. It’s one to watch!”

Cath Le Couteur (Co-Founder of Shooting People, the UK Independent Filmmaker Network)

Has this experience influenced your practice for your future films?

This experience has taught me that archive materials can be a valuable tool during the research and development stages of a film, whether scripted or documentary, to spark inspiration. Previously, I solely worked with archive footage during the editing process.

And what made you smile about the whole process?

I enjoyed going through the archive footage frame by frame to find decayed or torn moments in the film; it was a bit like playing ‘Where’s Wally.’ It was fun showing the archive footage to children and young teenagers who hadn’t seen 16mm film before. Also, it was great working with Antosh on the sound design and composition – it was a fun challenge editing silent archive footage from nearly 100 years ago to electronic music.

The Phoenix Archive Project has been made possible thanks to support from the National Lottery Heritage Fund and The Radcliffe Trust.

