Summer holiday cinema for families in Plymouth

This summer, Plymouth Arts Cinema is hosting Summer Holiday Cinema: a season of family friendly films, creative workshops and talks.

A mix of blockbusters, arthouse hidden gems, and a nostalgic classic have been announced, and tickets are £4 each.

The local independent cinema is working with The Box, Fotonow and Arts University Plymouth to provide extra activities around the events.

Summer Holiday Cinema is a new initiative, and will replace the Open Air Cinema events, which Plymouth Arts Cinema ran in locations like Tinside Lido for 12 years. Plymouth Arts Cinema is now turning its focus towards family audiences through the summer.

Care is taken to make sure that the cinema is friendly and welcoming to young audiences, with a relaxed, accessible and neurodiverse friendly environment.

Director and Film Programmer Anna Navas said: “Through our Summer Holiday Cinema, Bringing in Baby screenings, working with Into Film (a UK-wide charity offering free cinema screenings for schools) and local schools, we know there isn’t enough affordable cinema for young people and families so we want PAC to be able to offer that and, hopefully, nurture the next generation of film-lovers.”

The regular Plymouth Arts Cinema film programme will cease on Thursday 25 July, and resume on Friday 6 September.

The Little Mermaid

Wednesday 31 July, 11am|Wednesday 7 August, 2.30pm

Disney’s breathtaking live-action version of The Little Mermaid from 2023. Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea, and while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric. Both screenings will begin with an introduction from The Box about their current exhibition “The Time Is Always Now: Artists Reframe The Black Figure”

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Wednesday 31 July, 2.30pm | Wednesday 14 August, 11am

A hidden gem – this is a heartwarming stop-motion animation about Marcel, a walking, talking shell who is looking for his long-lost family. On Wednesday 31 July, Fotonow will run a Family Cyanotype Workshop before the film. (1pm- 2pm, £5 per child, booking essential).

Inside Out 2

Wednesday 7 August, 11am | Wednesday 21 August, 2.30pm

In this summer’s big blockbuster, Riley explores new emotions in this exuberant sequel to Inside Out, Pixar’s Oscar-winning masterpiece from 2015. That means her old emotional cohorts including Joy and Sadness must brace themselves for a series of disturbances at Emotion HQ within Riley’s head. There will be a FREE drop-in session before each screening with Inside Out 2 activities and colouring sheets.

The NeverEnding Story

Wednesday 14 August, 2.30pm | Wednesday 21 August, 11am

A magical journey about the power of a young boy’s imagination to save a dying fantasy land, The NeverEnding Story remains a much-loved kids adventure, and this 40th Anniversary reissue is bound to evoke some nostalgia amongst parents! Artist Kathy Wray will be running a Mythical Creatures Creative Workshop before each of the screenings. The workshops are £3.50 per child, booking essential

