Pillow Talk | Frustration and isolation in short from Lydia Jenkins

There’s a world of sharp, horrific intrusion and descent in Pillow Talk. The title suggests intimacy: a relaxed, warm, chatty time. But in Lydia Jenkins’ short there’s a darker tone – one of frustration and isolation.

Opening with a dream-like nightclub scene, and using music and inventive visual styles to delineate and blur the lines between what’s real and what’s emotional maelstrom, writer director Lydia raises the issues of and around sexual assault.

Senan (Isabel M Patterson) leaves the club early and an incident on the way home sees her dropped into a world of unreal TV, goddesses and spiteful retribution. There’s wide-eyed wonder, dumbstruck distress and downright anger and sorrow.

Writer director Lydia takes on such a big issue and approaches it from a variety of angles. Thoughtful and arresting, both visually and tonally, Pillow Talk aims to place emotional impact on screen. The filmmaking will envelope you and the subject will make you shout. Lydia Jenkins is a filmmaker who makes herself heard.

