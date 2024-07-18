Phoenix Archive Project | Communication through creativity

Tuesday night saw the premier of the creative responses to the Phoenix Archive Project footage, a wealth of films largely shot between the 1930s and 1960s on 16mm film, saved, restored and digitised by the project.

Project Manager Luke Hagen introduced the event, giving context to the project, the archive had been left to Exeter Phoenix years before and the project arose from recognising a time crunch, either the reels would deteriorate and be lost forever or funding needed to be sought to protect the rare resource and glimpse in time.

Two commissions became part of the project, one film-based and one open to any creative response.

The Memory Boom

The first commission presented was the film piece The Memory Boom, by the creative partnership of director Xenia Glen and writer Antosh Wojcik. The Memory Boom is an experimental piece using the visuals of the footage, and an original soundtrack of soundscapes, music and scripted dialogue/monologue that explored the theme of dementia.

from left to right: Luke Hagan, Xenia Glen and Antosh Wojcik

The archive in total comes to over five hours of footage, largely of the family holidays and trips of one family’s holidays, one family’s memories. The Memory Boom uses someone else’s memories to creatively and fictionally explore a topic that affects so many, and has personally affected the creative team and really brings home the sense of the universal being personal.

Rhythmic and musical

The editing of the footage had a rhythmic and musical quality, bringing you in and out of traditional narrative, ebbing and flowing like the tide. I found the utilisation of the pops, crackles and tarnishes of the old film an effective metaphor for the way time affects memory, for all of us, but in particular those living with dementia.

Soulful and honey soaked

Folk artist Holly Ebony has created original songs in response to the archive, developed through workshops and conversations as part of her practice. Holly artfully introduced each song, drawing a thread from elements of the footage to conversations had during workshops to her own personal experience before delivering each unique creation. Her vocals are soulful and honey soaked, and beautifully accompanied by her band on cello and drums.

Taxidermy bird headwear

The topics musically explored ranged from the constantly shifting environmental landscape, extrapolated from a few seconds of footage that included taxidermy bird headwear worn, a fashion trend so prolific that it inspired the RSPB. From colonialism and Crystal Palace, to feminism and, like memory boom, dementia.

It was a delight to have met some of the participants for her workshops before the event, and from the look of some of the faces in the audience there were even more people who had contributed in the development of the songs, it was a look of pride, inspiration and connection and a credit to Holly’s ability to communicate through creativity.

top image: Holly Ebony

