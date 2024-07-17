O Shadow of Ours | “An unfiltered, intimate look at the human impact of the conflict”

The human cost of war can be lost behind the headlines. In O Shadow of Ours director Alexandru Dragan spoke to people who had fled the war in Sudan to find refuge in the UK. The film shares personal struggles and builds a picture that is ultimately tinged with hope. Alexandru explains

O Shadow of Ours starts with clips of devastation of the war in Sudan. It creates a stark picture. Where did you find the images, and why did you start the film with them?

The images used in O Shadow of Ours were sourced from various reputable news agencies, humanitarian organizations, and independent photographers who have documented the conflict in Sudan. The clips from the beginning of the film were provided by one of the interviewees and another close friend from Sudan. By starting the film with these powerful and personal visuals, the intention was to immediately immerse the audience in the harsh reality and gravity of the situation. This stark portrayal sets the tone for the narrative, emphasizing the human cost of war and creating a sense of urgency and empathy that carries throughout the film.

O Shadow of Ours consists largely of the straight-to-camera experience of two people who escaped the war in Sudan. What process did you go through to get the contributors – Amna Hussain and Sawsan Sinada? And why did you decide on this approach for the film?

O Shadow of Ours consists largely of the straight-to-camera experiences of two people who escaped the war in Sudan, Amna Hussain, and Sawsan Sinada. To find these contributors, I embarked on an extensive outreach process within Sudanese communities and diaspora groups. I connected with a local humanitarian organization Give Back Project from Plymouth that assist refugees and war survivors. This network helped me identify individuals willing to share their personal stories. Amna and Sawsan were chosen for their compelling narratives, resilience, and willingness to participate in the project.

The decision to focus the film on their straight-to-camera experiences was driven by a desire to provide an unfiltered, intimate look at the human impact of the conflict. This approach allows viewers to connect deeply with Amna and Sawsan, fostering empathy and understanding. By giving them the platform to tell their stories directly, the film aims to highlight their courage and the profound personal toll of the war, making the abstract realities of conflict more tangible and immediate for the audience.

Contributor Sawsan Sinada says she tries not the tell her story. Is there a danger of people reliving their trauma and what did you put in place to lessen that effect?

Contributor Sawsan Sinada mentions that she tries not to tell her story, acknowledging the risk of reliving trauma. To mitigate this risk, I took several precautions throughout the production process. One of these precautions was to make sure they fully understood the nature of the project and the potential emotional impact. They were given the choice to withdraw at any time without any pressure or consequences.

And during the editing process, I handled their stories with the utmost respect and care, ensuring that their narratives were presented authentically and sensitively without sensationalising their trauma.

O Shadow of Ours is part of your Narratives of Hope series that grew out of Exeter to include narratives from asylum seekers and refugees on a global scale. Have you found any themes that run through these stories?

A common thread is the incredible resilience and determination to survive and rebuild lives despite immense challenges and trauma. Many stories highlight profound loss and separation, whether it’s from loved ones, homes, or the life they once knew. Amidst these hardships, there is a strong presence of hope and aspiration for a better future, including dreams of education, employment, and stability.

Additionally, the struggle to maintain one’s identity and find a sense of belonging in a new country is a recurring theme, as is the importance of community support and solidarity. Many contributors emphasize the value of being part of a supportive community, whether through formal organizations or informal networks.

Lastly, the narratives often highlight injustices faced during their journeys and the bureaucratic challenges of seeking asylum, with a strong call for greater understanding, compassion, and policy changes to improve the treatment of refugees and asylum seekers. These themes underscore individual struggles and triumphs while highlighting shared human experiences, fostering greater empathy and awareness among audiences.

Where has O Shadow of Ours been shown? Are there plans for more screenings and how can people find out more about the human stories of global conflict?

O Shadow of Ours has been shown in several locations, including Exeter and Plymouth. There are plans for more screenings in the future to reach a wider audience. To find out more about the film and the human stories of global conflict, people can visit my website at www.narrativesofhope.co.uk. The website offers access to the film and additional resources, providing deeper insights into the experiences of asylum seekers and refugees worldwide.

O Shadow of Ours finishes with Yahyaa Fadlalla reciting his own poem – it points to resilience, fortitude, and hope and feels like an ideal ending. How did you come across the poet and the poem. And for you, what are the ingredients of hope?

O Shadow of Ours finishes with Yahyaa Fadlalla reciting his own poem, which beautifully encapsulates themes of resilience, fortitude, and hope, making it an ideal ending for the film. Yahyaa is a Sudanese friend of ours who graciously recorded the poem specifically for this project. I was introduced to Yahyaa through Give Back Project, and his poignant words resonated deeply with the film’s themes.

For me, the ingredients of hope include resilience in the face of adversity, the unwavering determination to overcome challenges, and the aspiration for a better future. These elements are vividly reflected in Yahyaa’s poem, and they align perfectly with the overarching message of the film. By highlighting these qualities, I aim to inspire and foster a sense of solidarity and understanding among viewers.

Thank you!

Narratives Of Hope

