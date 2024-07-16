D&CFilm

D&CFilm for film lovers, filmmakers and all those who enjoy the moving image

Stapler | sharp-edged comedy from Connor Raithby

By

Being happy is the greatest form of success. That mantra may not be a secret. And in a film called Stapler, which features a talking stapler, it probably wouldn’t be a surprise to find that such wisdom comes from a stapler.

YouTube player

In Stapler, written and directed by Connor Raithby, John is having a bad time. Weighed down by paper work from his new job, and mixing with a not-too-friendly party-time crowd, he finds solace and friendship with his stapler as it starts talking to him.

This is no ordinary stapler, it’s almost a family heir loom that has interlinked pages of former loose sheets for his father before him.

.....Hell-Tor | 21-22 September..

As John, Robert Paul is beleaguered, bemused and barely hanging on. Lost in work and lost friendships – some of whom don’t have to work – he floats with head scratching exhaustion and under-the-surface anger. The hound-dog, downbeat character plays well with being a lost soul who finds solace in office equipment.

The stapler is brought to life by voice actor ledge Jason Anthony, who brings warmth and wisdom not only to the two-pronged paper fixer, but into John’s life. Filmmaker Melissa Jayka Parish is a toxic friend, and her character’s even toxic-er boyfriend Ricky (Thomas Deacon) demand to weave him into their carefree lifestyle.

The cinematography from Phoebe Jan McClurb and Connor Raithby creates an alienating world: John’s home is uncomfortably brimful of paper; the oppressive dark of a party becomes the antiseptic white of a hospital. And the only place with any warmth seems to be at John’s work, with director Connor making a cameo.

What’s welcome for a 20-minute short is that it feels like there could be more: a feature, or a series of shorts. With the combo of wisdom and weight of the stapler, it could even evolve into those corporate how-to films. Stapler has a charm, wit and sharp edges.

Stapler, the premiere, is at Yeovil Cineworld on Friday 2 August at 9.30pm. It is free to attend and there will be a donation box at the end of the showing, that will help fund the festival rounds that film will be taking part in.

D&CFilm
Latest posts by D&CFilm (see all)

Filed Under: Reviews

All our content is free to read. If you appreciate what we do, help us keep doing it. Subscribe, it’s pay what you can. So if you can do. And watch the films and celebrate the creative filmmaking talent we cover.

(If you’re having trouble with the donation form, just point your Paypal to sales@newsandmediarepublic.org)

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

D&CFilm