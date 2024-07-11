Celebrate the VHS, sleepover, comfort classic Now and Then with Dolly’s Film Club by hitting the cinema in your jammies!

Summer is the time for cycling around sunny 1970 suburbia, drinking bottles of pop, hosting seances and cementing our life long friendships!

..... Hell-Tor | 21-22 September ..

We meet Chrissie, Roberta, Teenie and Samantha as adults in 1991, before flashing back and spending the summer with the 12 year olds in their last summer before teen-dom. There’s laughter, heartache, growing pains and an absolute bop of a soundtrack.

Now & Then is a VHS comfort classic, with an absolutely stacked cast including (but not limited to) Demi Moore, Christina Ricci, Melanie Grifiths and Thora Birch, and a celebration of girlhood.

Prizes will be available for those with the best PJ game.

Catnip – Pyjama Party

As always with Dolly’s Film Club there’s a little extra catnip, as this is a sleepover classic Now & Then will be a pyjama party – so crack out your fluffy slippers and wear your cutest jammies for a cosy early evening screening of this slumber party classic.

What is Dolly’s Film Club?

Dolly’s Film Club is a monthly cult film club screening the camp, kitsch, queer, underappreciated and unapologetically enjoyable side of cinema, but most of all Dolly’s Film Club celebrates the JOY of being an audience.

Dolly’s Film Club Presents Now and Then (A Pyjama Party Special) at the Exeter Phoenix on Saturday 13 July 5.15pm. Fancy dress is always encouraged and Dolly always adds a little extra catnip! Get your tickets

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

WhatsApp

